No tax increase with Proposition 28

Proposition 28, the Art and Music K-12 Education Funding Initiative that will be on the state ballot Nov. 8, would not increase your taxes despite costing the state about $1 billion annually.
Prop. 28 would provide additional funding from the state General Fund for arts and music education in all K-12 schools, including charter schools. The impact of Prop. 28 would play a critical role in the development of K-12 students, as only 1 in 5 schools have a full-time accredited music or arts teacher, according to the Vote Yes on 28 website.
The fiscal impact of Prop. 28 would cost the state about $1 billion annually beginning next school year.
The annual minimum amount established by the law would equal a minimum of 1% of the total state and local revenues that local education agencies received under Prop. 98 from 1988 during the prior fiscal year, according to ballotpedia.org. That minimum under the proposed initiative would be in addition to the money required by Prop. 98. According to the state Legislative Analyst’s Office, that would increase spending by up to $1 billion each fiscal year.
Brentwood Union School District schools have credentialed music teachers, along with full-time band and choir programs, along with credentialed music teachers for fourth and fifth grade. “We used to have music teachers for all elementary grades, but that was cut back in 2008. We also have drama teachers at each of our middle schools and will soon have three full-size theaters with the completion of Emil J. Geddes Theater at Bristow. We have art teachers that do electives in middle school, but do not have art teachers in elementary school and an Art Docent program that is run by parents,” stated Brentwood Union School District Superintendent Dana Eaton in an email.
A study done last year from the American Academy of Arts & Sciences showed that arts education is important because it develops self-expression, creativity and enhances critical thinking skills amongst children, according to the group’s website. Additionally, there is an equity gap amongst students, as schools that serve low-income students typically do not have an arts education teacher or do not provide arts education at all.
Prop. 28 would also take steps towards closing the equity gap between high-, middle- and low- income students in California, according to that study. Funding would be distributed via a formula based on enrollment in both K-12 and preschool, where 70 percent would go to schools based on their enrollment, and the remaining 30 percent would be split amongst schools based on their low-income student population.
“Our School Board has continued to prioritize education in the arts as a core subject for our students,” Eaton said. “The benefits to students’ academic success are well documented. I believe that sports, art, music and drama connect students more deeply to school programs, connect students to positive peer groups, build confidence and reinforce work ethic that will benefit students their entire lives. I feel fortunate to work in a community where the School Board has prioritized these programs for students and the voters have supported bond measures that have allowed us to provide the infrastructure we need to provide them.”
Prop. 28 would require 80 percent of the funding provided to be used to hire new arts staff, purchasing supplies and materials, subject training, along with giving school principals the power to determine how the remaining 20 percent of the money is spent. To ensure that the funding is spent on arts education, Prop. 28 also requires local governing boards to certify how the funding was spent along with posting a report to their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.