No tax increase with Proposition 28

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

Proposition 28 would provide additional funding for arts and music education in all K-12 schools from the state General Fund.

Proposition 28, the Art and Music K-12 Education Funding Initiative that will be on the state ballot Nov. 8, would not increase your taxes despite costing the state about $1 billion annually.

Prop. 28 would provide additional funding from the state General Fund for arts and music education in all K-12 schools, including charter schools. The impact of Prop. 28 would play a critical role in the development of K-12 students, as only 1 in 5 schools have a full-time accredited music or arts teacher, according to the Vote Yes on 28 website.

The fiscal impact of Prop. 28 would cost the state about $1 billion annually beginning next school year.

