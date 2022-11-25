Non-partisan agency recognizes county elections office for excellence

The Contra Costa County Elections Division has been selected by the nonpartisan U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence as a Center for Election Excellence. This is recognition that Contra Costa County Elections is committed to leadership in election administration and focused on developing even more resilient, trustworthy, and voter-centric election administration practices, according to a press release that announced the inaugural award.
As a Center for Election Excellence, the Contra Costa County Elections Division will have an opportunity to work together with a bipartisan group of election officials to support each other and improve their skills. The diverse inaugural 2023 cohort of Centers for Election Excellence include:
- Contra Costa County,
- Shasta County
- Greenwich, Connecticut
- Kane County, Illinois
- Macoupin County, Illinois
- Ottawa County, Michigan
- Clark County, Nevada
- Brunswick County, North Carolina
- Forsyth County, North Carolina
- Madison, Wisconsin
