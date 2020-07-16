Garry Reynolds, the owner of NorCal K9 who was convicted on four counts of felony animal cruelty in March, was sentenced last week to two years in state prison on each of the four charges with his sentences to be served concurrently.
“I am satisfied the defendant will serve time in state prison due to his extreme negligence and disregard for the animals under his company’s care,” said Arsh Singh, the deputy district attorney who prosecuted the case. “This case should serve as a wake-up call for any dog training company in our community. Animals deserve to be protected and treated well. Our office will not tolerate the abuse of any animal.”
Reynolds was taken into custody immediately following the sentencing.
“I believe that personal animus and political posturing replaced justice and fairness,” said Matthew Fregi, Reynolds’ defense attorney. “And while I have no problem with our courts making an example in this type of case with this type of offender, the equities at play aptly demonstrate that this wasn’t the right case, or Mr. Reynolds the right offender.”
Singh recommended a six-year sentence for Reynolds, while the defence sought probation. The four-count conviction carried a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Singh argued that Reynolds’ two prior violent felony convictions — second-degree robbery in 2002 and shooting at an inhabited dwelling in 2001 — should be considered in the sentencing. Had that been the case, the presence of two prior strikes would have automatically doubled the maximum sentence and required the sentence to be served in state prison.
Fregi explained they filed a Romero motion, asking the court to remove prior strikes from the court’s consideration.
“The court granted our motion, thereby removing state prison from the equation and making it a local custody case,” he continued. “So I’m a bit confused about all this talk of state prison. Mr. Reynolds will not step foot in prison for anything that transpired in this case.”
While Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Scanlon granted the defence’s Romero motion, Singh said the judge exercised her option to require that Reynolds serve his sentence in state prison. It remains to be seen if he will be transferred to the state prison system as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped such transfers for the foreseeable future. Reynolds will be held at the Martinez Detention Facility in the meantime. Scanlon also denied motions by Fregi to reduce the charges to misdemeanors and to grant Reynolds a new trial.
An investigation into NorCal K9 by the Antioch Police Department (APD) was prompted by Denise and Jeff Swank after the death of their 3-year-old German shepherd, Gunnar. Gunnar died May 20, 2018, while under Reynolds’ care in a home he rented in Antioch. Located at 5200 Lone Tree Way, the home was — according to testimony in court — used by NorCal K9 to board and train dogs. For a time, Reynolds lived at the Lone Tree Way address, as did his employee, Devon Ashby.
Much of the case concentrated on the conditions at the Lone Tree Way residence during the time between Gunnar’s death in May and June 25 — the day an APD officer entered the home and found “unsuitable and dangerous living conditions.” Police removed a number of dogs from the home at that time. Those that belonged to NorCal K9 clients were returned to their owners, some showing signs of stress and neglect, including weight loss and open wounds.
The defense argued that Reynolds moved out of the house days after Gunnar’s death and was not aware that conditions there deteriorated rapidly. The prosecution argued Reynolds abandoned Ashby, leaving him with more than a dozen dogs to care for and train on his own, a responsibility that overwhelmed Ashby and led to the degraded conditions.
Ashby accepted a deal offered by the Office of the District Attorney (DA), in which he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor animal cruelty. He received a sentence of 90 days in county jail and three years of probation. Scott Alonso, public information officer for the DA, said Reynolds was also offered a plea deal that he turned down.
“As far as I know, this is the first case of its kind that has gone to trial and resulted in a felony conviction,” Singh said. “I think it’s the first step showing that this industry needs to be regulated so things like that never happen again. Hopefully, it’s a wake-up call for the entire industry, not just dogs, but anyone who has custody of other people’s animals. The industry might be unregulated, but that doesn’t mean that bad behavior is going to slip through the cracks.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.