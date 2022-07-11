A hand-written note might contain clues as to the location of a missing Oakley woman's body.
The family of Alexis Gabe, the woman who disappeared in January and is now believed the victim of foul play, released information from the Antioch police on social media that may lead to the discovery of her body.
The Facebook post from July 8 by Alexis’ father Gwyn, includes a scan of hand-written directions to a location in the city of Pioneer, as well as a July 7 letter from Antioch police Sgt. James Stenger alleging the handwritten note belonged to Marshall Jones. Jones was the ex-boyfriend of Gabe and law enforcement's primary suspect in her disappearance. He was killed by police on June 1 in Washington state near Seattle during an altercation in which he charged officers while brandishing a knife.
The hand-written note was discovered during the execution of a search warrant, according to Detective Tyler Horn of Oakley Police. It was not immediately clear when the warrant was executed or the note discovered.
Both the letter from Stenger and the directions can be read in full below. Check back later for more details.
