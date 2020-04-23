Brentwood leaders have built a plan to mandate additional affordable housing in future developments.
The amended ordinance, initially approved by the council earlier this month, targets the citywide and statewide shortage in affordable housing by requiring that 6% of future residential developments of five or more units/lots be affordable housing, with that mandatory affordable percentage rising to 10% in 2021.
Developers can opt out by meeting other requirements, such as paying an in-lieu fee toward other affordable city housing opportunities, dedicating vacant developable land for lower cost housing or converting off-site units to cheaper options.
The city’s current affordable housing regulations, in place since 2012, require that only 2% of projects with 25 or more units for sale be made affordable.
“More than 65% of Brentwood’s workers earn lower wages,” Brentwood Senior Analyst Sylvia Elias said. “Those who live in Brentwood spend more than 50% of their earnings on housing. Housing options for very low and low income families in the city is becoming scarce.”
The likely new regulations, expected to be finalized at a future council meeting, are projected to create about 100 more combined single and multifamily units (126 total) in Brentwood through 2024.
That rise would reduce the city’s current state regional housing needs allocation by the about 100 units — but that number still falls about 325 short of estimated needs, according to current state projections.
Nonetheless, Brentwood leaders say the ordinance will improve conditions.
“We are doing the right thing and taking steps,” said Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez. “I think staying on track and moving forward is important for our residents in Brentwood.”
With input from the public, city officials have been working on an affordable housing program amendment since 2018.
If approved, the 6% affordable housing requirement through Dec. 31 would, for ownership developments, be divided into 4% for low income households, 1% for the very low income and 1% toward a reinstated moderate income category that was previously not included in city regulations.
Rental developments would set aside 3% each for low income and very low income households.
Next year, the ownership housing requirements would jump to 4% for low income households and 3% each for the very low and moderate income categories, while rental developments would set aside 5% each for low and very low income households.
“What affordable housing in California means is that our college kids returning home could afford an apartment; struggling two-income families don’t have to struggle as much; and our first responders and teachers can live here in town,” said Councilmember Karen Rarey, who noted that affordable housing isn’t and can never become the Section 8 variety, part of a government-funded program that aims to help low income families find low income housing.
The qualifying income categories vary widely based on household size. A single individual making between $26,051 and $43,400 would be in the very low income category, and an eight-person household with an income between $130,101 and $176,950 would be in the moderate income category.
Affordable sale prices currently range between $102,000 and $525,000, based on household income and home size, and multifamily unit rents vary between $925 and $3,454 monthly, dependent on income and unit size.
There is currently a waitlist for low income housing opportunities, with candidates randomly selected by a computer program, Elias said.
Waitlist aside, city leaders say the need for additional affordable housing is obvious.
The February unrestricted average listing price for a Brentwood home was $834,600, with the average sold price at $670,400. The average monthly rent for a Brentwood apartment is around $2,200.
“Let’s face it, even here in Brentwood, where housing is more affordable, it really isn’t that affordable any longer,” Rarey said.
State leaders have also recently upped the urgency for housing affordability amendments, hinting that state funding for cities could hang in the balance if local municipalities don’t meet affordable housing requirements, Elias said.
The state is expected to significantly increase housing allocations — specifically for categories considered very low, low and moderate income — in the next regional housing needs allocation cycle between 2023 and 2030, Elias added.
Statewide, it’s projected that 3.5 million housing units need to be built by 2025 to overcome California’s housing production gap, although the current lack of affordable housing has likely led to the state accounting for 22% of the nation’s homeless, despite making up only 12% of the U.S. population.
“The State of California is in a housing crisis,” Elias said. “The shortage in housing supply at all income levels has caused a dramatic rise in California property values and housing prices, and the lack of median and low income developments has forced families to spend more than 50% of their income on housing.”
The ordinance’s approval will be finalized at a future city council meeting.
To read a staff report on the changes, visit packet page 50 at https://bit.ly/2VRHJb4.
For more information on the city’s affordable housing program, visit https://www.brentwoodca.gov/gov/cd/housing/default.asp.
