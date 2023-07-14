Contra Costa Health Housing and Homeless logo

The number of homeless people in East County has increased since 2020 while that same population has increased in the rest of Contra Costa County.

Contra Costa Health, Housing and Homeless Services (H3) has released a study identifying the number of homeless people in the county. It shows a 6% decrease in the numbers for East County since 2020 despite an overall growth of 4% in the county as a whole during the same time.

The count is based on data known as the 2023 Point-in-Time Count, a “community-wide effort to identify sheltered and unsheltered people in the county on the night of January 24, 2023,” according to the H3 website. The count is done with the help of volunteers who tally information about people sleeping in emergency shelters and transitional housing as well as those sleeping in places not meant for human habitation. It provides “a one-day snapshot of homelessness and includes data about families, youth, chronically homeless, veterans, as well as gender, ethnicity, and race,” the site says.

