The number of homeless people in East County has increased since 2020 while that same population has increased in the rest of Contra Costa County.
Contra Costa Health, Housing and Homeless Services (H3) has released a study identifying the number of homeless people in the county. It shows a 6% decrease in the numbers for East County since 2020 despite an overall growth of 4% in the county as a whole during the same time.
The count is based on data known as the 2023 Point-in-Time Count, a “community-wide effort to identify sheltered and unsheltered people in the county on the night of January 24, 2023,” according to the H3 website. The count is done with the help of volunteers who tally information about people sleeping in emergency shelters and transitional housing as well as those sleeping in places not meant for human habitation. It provides “a one-day snapshot of homelessness and includes data about families, youth, chronically homeless, veterans, as well as gender, ethnicity, and race,” the site says.
While the number of homeless people in Antioch rose from 238 in 2020 to 334 in 2023, both Brentwood and Oakley saw a decrease in the reported numbers of homeless people. About 80 people reportedly were homeless in Brentwood in 2020, compared to 37 this year while Oakley’s count decreased from 50 to 9 in the same period. Bethel Island had an increase from 2 to 6 from 2020 to 2023, the data shows.
“The City does not currently maintain a homeless ‘census’ and relies on the County’s Point-in-Time Counts so we can’t precisely pinpoint the specific reason for the decrease in numbers from 2020 to 2023 presented on the 2023 report,” Oakley’s assistant city manager, Danielle Navarro, said via email.
The town’s public works staff reports problems with homeless people to the police department, which also monitors and talks to homeless people to make sure they don’t break any laws, such as trespassing. If a homeless person is caught trespassing on private property, Navarro said, the city sends the property owners clean-up notices.
Navarro said that Oakley has a reputation of addressing crime committed by homeless residents, which may help explain the decrease.
“While homelessness itself is not a crime, there are often concerns related to public safety, cleanliness, and quality of life issues associated with homelessness,” she said. “Our new Special Services Team will be assigned to address issues with our unhoused population and re-engaging with the County’s Coordinated Outreach Referral Engagement (C.O.R.E.) program.” The program works with homeless people living outside through consistent outreach to facilitate and/or deliver health and basic needs and to secure permanent housing.
Brentwood officials also said they did not have a concrete reason for the fewer homeless people there.
“With a specific point in time once a year, it can fluctuate,” City Manager Tim Ogden said in an email. “We never believed based on our boots on the ground that we had over 80 with the prior count; we just never saw those kinds of numbers. The count now matches up with the patrols and calls we follow up on including the monthly or so County CORE team outreaches inviting the population to receive services and get help.”
Homelessness is divided into two types – those who are sheltered and unsheltered. The Department of Housing and Urban Development defines an ‘unsheltered homeless person’ as one residing in a place “not meant for human habitation,” such as a car, a park or the sidewalk. A ‘sheltered homeless person’ is defined as one in transitional housing or an emergency shelter. According to the latest count, roughly 70% of homeless people in the county are considered unsheltered. East County’s homeless population accounts for about 30% of the county’s overall homeless population, the survey said.
