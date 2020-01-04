A driver who police believe ran a red light triggered a three-vehicle accident that sent seven people to area hospitals Friday night, Jan. 3.
Capt. Brandon Earhart of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) said that injuries ranged from minor to moderate.
The accident at the intersection of Laurel Road and O’Hara Avenue in Oakley was reported shortly before 8 p.m.
Officers from the Oakley Police Department were trying to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the accident. The early indication was that the driver of a black Jeep Compass ran a red light and collided with a white Honda Accord. One of the two occupants in the Honda was trapped and required extrication by ECCFPD crews, said Earhart.
A third vehicle, a gray Honda Accord with four occupants, was also involved.
Two patients were transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, four went to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch and one patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center.
Oakley police are still investigating the incident, but said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be factors.
