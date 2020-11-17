City leaders have officially put the brakes on potential shared-mobility device companies looking to ride into Oakley.
The city council has ushered in a new ordinance that prohibits on-demand, rentable shared mobility devices like dockless electric scooters and bikes from being operated or left in public areas, or offered for use citywide.
The move comes as companies offering such vehicles are taking hold in several Contra Costa County cities — sometimes popping up without any warning.
“Until that time (when there is demand in the city) the majority of the council decided to provide direction to staff to bring back an ordinance that would prohibit e-scooters or e-bikes just being dropped in the city by service providers without any regulation for public safety,” said City Clerk Libby Vreonis.
The prohibition, which takes effect in about a month, specifically outlaws such devices from being operated or left in the public right-of-way or on public property, and bans them from being offered citywide.
The forthcoming rules cover any wheeled device, other than an automobile or motorcycle, that may be powered by a motor; is accessed via an on-demand portal; operated by a private entity that owns, manages, and maintains devices for public use; and is publicly available in unstaffed, self-service locations.
City staff explained earlier this year that such vehicles are known to reduce traffic congestion; reduce greenhouse gas emissions; eliminate parking dilemmas; bridge first- and last-mile trips to transit facilities; and serve as a convenient short-distance travel option.
But they also produce safety issues, potential improper storage practices, limited right of way space, possible obstacles for the disabled; and city liability concerns.
Thus far, companies haven’t approached city officials about establishing a presence, and it doesn’t appear that a ridership demand currently exists, but the devices are frequently seen in major cities and have popped up locally in places such as Walnut Creek, El Cerrito, Richmond, Danville, Pittsburg and Lafayette.
“We definitely don’t want to stifle any type of innovation that would help reduce traffic, but I think this is a little premature right now,” said Mayor Kevin Romick. “I don’t think as a city, infrastructure-wise, we are ready to handle a giant influx on our main streets.”
City officials hinted they could revisit the ban in the future, especially with a future San Joaquin Joint Power Authorities train station platform planned north of Main Street between Second Street and O’Hara Avenue.
“At that time (when demand is there) it could possibly be discussed further and perhaps even a pilot program implemented,” Vreonis said.
The ordinance is set to take effect on Dec. 10.
To read the complete ordinance, visit https://bit.ly/3f1OWyJ.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.