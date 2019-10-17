The Oakley City Council approved a request Tuesday, Oct. 8, for a conditional use permit, design review and density bonus housing agreement for a project to include 130 affordable senior apartment units and 5,667 square feet of commercial space, at 2605 Main St.
Vice Mayor Doug Hardcastle and city councilmembers Kevin Romick and Sue Higgins voted in approval. Mayor Claire Alaura and Councilmember Randy Pope were absent.
The project — named Twin Oaks — is designed to be similar to Summer Creek Place Apartments, a one- and two-bedroom senior apartment complex southwest of the site. The new complex’s location is 5.85 acres located on the south side of Main Street, just east of Oakley Town Center, bookended by Lucky Supermarket and Rite Aid.
The proposed project is composed of a three-story apartment building with 130 units, of which 98 will be one-bedroom, and 32 two-bedrooms, with a maximum occupancy of two individuals in either. It will include 188 parking spaces: 133 for residents, 33 for visitors and 22 for shoppers.
The applicant, Highridge Costa Development Company LLC, only develops affordable housing, according to its representative present at the meeting, Mohannad Mohanna. He spoke highly of the standards his company uses in their development, and the reputation they hold.
“I don’t know the last time we’ve advertised on any of our senior communities,” Mohanna said. “They are typically wait-listed.”
The proposal for Twin Oaks includes a resident courtyard at its center, with several onsite amenities, including a pool and pool cabanas, a spa and hot tub, barbecues, shuffleboard, a bocce court, garden furniture, vegetable beds, and two of three existing oak trees, to be preserved and maintained with canopy drip lines.
Highridge Costa hires third-party property managers who specialize in senior affordable housing. Twin Oaks will house senior residents 62 and older, and, according to Mohanna, rents will be set by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, and determined by 50%, 60% and 80% of the average median income in Contra Costa County.
Diane Spurrier, a 61-year-old resident of the nearby senior Summer Creek Place apartments, who recently expressed concerns over continually rising rents affecting her complex, spoke to oppose the project.
“We don’t need affordable housing,” Spurrier said. “Oakley needs fixed-income housing for seniors on fixed income, because seniors are being priced out of their homes.”
