Oakley police are trying to untangle the circumstances that led to one gunshot victim and a second victim who appeared to have been stabbed in a Carol Lane apartment Sunday afternoon, July 26.
Oakley police along with paramedics and firefighters responded to the report of a shooting on the 50 block of Carol Lane. A male victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Orchard Park School where he was transferred to a medical helicopter and flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with a single gunshot wound.
Sgt. Robert Roberts of the Oakley Police Department said a second victim from the incident showed up at the same emergency room suffering what was believed to be a stab wound.
According to Roberts, an altercation of some type in an apartment led to the violence. All of the parties involved have been detained and are being interviewed by Oakley police to determine each individual's role in the incident.
“Fortunately, we’re not out looking for anybody,” Roberts said.
