In partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice-Drug Enforcement Administration, the Oakley and Brentwood Police Departments announced on their Facebook pages that they were hosting unused prescription drug drop offs for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The event occurs this Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is geared towards prescription drugs and medicines only- no illegal drugs, hypodermic needles, or other devices will be accepted.
The National Prescription Drug Take- Back Initiative aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Unused medicines left in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
The Oakley Police Department encourages residents to take advantage of this program. The collection site for Oakley is at the police department: 3231 Main Street.
The collection site for Brentwood is at the police department: 9100 Brentwood Boulevard. The Brentwood Police Department also wants to remind residents that:
- You do not need to remove labels
- Sharps (needles) and liquids must be separated from pills and patches
- Due to COVID-19 requirements, each location will be practicing social distancing and request that all participants wear a face covering when placing their medications into the disposal bins.
The services are free and anonymous, no questions asked.
For more information, go to the DEA Diversion website at: https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/. For Brentwood residents, you may also contact Community Service Officer Michele Keady at the Brentwood Police Department: mkeady@Brentwoodca.gov or 925-809-7780.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.