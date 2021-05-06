The Oakley City Council has appointed Community Director Joshua McMurray to serve as the city’s interim manager.
The vote came at the April 27 city council meeting and was necessary after longtime city manager Bryan Montgomery announced that he was leaving the city earlier this month.
Mayor Sue Higgins was part of the subcommittee that nominated McMurray to the interim city manager position.
“I have full confidence in Josh leading the staff team as we embark in a recruiting effort,” said Higgins. “Over the years, he has proven himself time and time again, and I know this won’t be an exception.”
McMurray has been with Oakley for 13 years. He started out as an associate planner and worked his way up to director. He said that when the subcommittee approached him, his answer was an immediate yes.
“It required a vote with the city council,” he said. “I appreciate their support in trusting me to continue the great work our city council has been directing us to do over the past few decades. There’s a lot of work to be done and I have a lot of experience here and integral knowledge of how the city operates, so giving me that opportunity to continue that work is such a blessing.”
McMurray holds a master’s degree in public administration and has worked on a wide variety of projects during his time with Oakley. As director of community and economic development, McMurray’s responsibilities included forwarding economic growth, bringing business into the city, retaining existing businesses, creating business attraction and assisting the city’s building team.
One of the higher-profile projects McMurray has been part of is the Contra Costa Logistics Center in Oakley. Scheduled to include five buildings, the 2-million-square-foot complex could eventually support a variety of light-industrial and logistics companies and create 2,000 jobs.
“Working on the Contra Costa Logistics Center here in Oakley was a real exciting project, not only for myself but for the whole community,” McMurray said. “It has community and regional benefits we are starting to see as Amazon and a few other tenants are operational, and we have another building being constructed right now. . . . Seeing all that groundwork and how we planned that site coming out of the ground is very exciting.”
Councilmember Aaron Meadows has worked with McMurray before and during his time on the council, and he said their interactions have always been positive.
“Out of the (candidates) I know, he’s probably the most qualified,” Meadows said. “He has a level head, and he has been there a long time — which doesn’t make you qualified, but he knows the staff, knows how the city works, and right now, there’s a lot of building going on.”
Meadows listed McMurray’s experience as director of the planning department and his knowledge of code enforcement, economic development and building regulations as reasons for his support of McMurray.
“I think he will do a good job and put the effort in,” Meadows added. “I think he cares for the city, so that’s important.”
The city council is expected to vote on a request for proposal at its next meeting, allowing them to hire a recruiter to look for a permanent city manager. McMurray indicated that he will apply for the position.
“That was one of my career goals, to ultimately be a city manager,” he said.
