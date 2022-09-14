Oakley ban on proposed oil drilling fails

OAKLEY – A proposed ban on local oil drilling went up in smoke at the City Council meeting Tuesday night. The debate was heated but the support was lukewarm.
The city hasn’t had any applications to drill for hydrocarbons for nearly 15 years, according to Derek Cole, the city attorney. But with controversies over applications in neighboring areas, council members Sue Higgins and Anissa Williams proposed a city ordinance during a workshop in August that would adopt a moratorium on the permitting of hydrocarbon development within city limits to protect the public health and environment.
Public and council comments were particularly concerned with current ordinances that may allow oil drilling close to existing housing developments.
With a backdrop of a local heat wave hitting the area, opinions on climate change offered sharp differences between the city council members. Higgins was absent Tuesday night, leaving Williams the sole supporter of the proposed moratorium with Mayor Randy Pope and Aaron Meadows firmly opposed.
Pope called the state government’s moves to ban the use of natural gas in new developments “one of the dumbest ideas” he had ever heard. Along with some shouted outbursts from the public in attendance that accused Meadows of profiting from oil drilling, the debate itself began getting heated. Meadows denied owning any interests in hydrocarbon developments.
But the charged atmosphere couldn’t change the vote counting and with Higgins out, Williams didn’t have the numbers. The moratorium failed on a 2-2 tie vote with Pope and Meadows voting 'no.' A related proposal asking the county Board of Supervisors to ban oil drilling also failed without drawing even a second endorsement.
Despite the public fireworks over oil, the council quietly approved through the consent calendar the purchase of a City Hall rooftop solar project that will cost $549,517. The solar power system is expected to offset 93 percent of electricity use at City Hall. City staff estimated about $48,500 in savings in the first year of operation, increasing each year. It is expected to be installed in 2023.
The council also voted to approve a $300,000 expenditure to install a backup electrical generator at the city’s Recreation Center. City officials noted the increasing incidents of power blackouts in justifying the need to keep the juice flowing at the city’s facility. The staff report noted, “If the City is faced with an extended power outage, without a standby emergency generator, we will not be able to provide critical support functions from the Recreation Center facility to the community.”
Day’s Generator Service won the bid for the installation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.