Oakley ban on proposed oil drilling fails

OAKLEY – A proposed ban on local oil drilling went up in smoke at the City Council meeting Tuesday night. The debate was heated but the support was lukewarm.

The city hasn’t had any applications to drill for hydrocarbons for nearly 15 years, according to Derek Cole, the city attorney. But with controversies over applications in neighboring areas, council members Sue Higgins and Anissa Williams proposed a city ordinance during a workshop in August that would adopt a moratorium on the permitting of hydrocarbon development within city limits to protect the public health and environment.

Public and council comments were particularly concerned with current ordinances that may allow oil drilling close to existing housing developments.

