With a couple flicks of dirt, plans for a downtown commercial building were set in motion —literally.
Project officials and city leaders broke ground on a future 10,000-square-foot one-story establishment at the northwest corner of Main Street and Norcross Avenue last week.
The building, scheduled for completion in 2021, will likely be home to future restaurant, coffee shop and retail establishments, although none have been publicly identified.
“This is an exciting project for downtown Oakley,” said Oakley Mayor Kevin Romick. “It builds on what we already have and kind of fulfills our vision of our downtown-specific plan that we helped create with the citizens of Oakley a couple of years ago.”
The 0.38-acre site was part of a larger 4.62-acre city acquisition in 2015, with 4.39 acres designated for a future proposed park and ride lot and the remaining acreage for commercial development on Main Street–fronting land.
R&R Pacific Construction Inc. purchased the 0.38 acres in June for around $120,000, after plans for a two-story, 21,033-square-foot medical and dental office died after that project’s leaders were unable to meet purchase agreement deadlines and close on the property purchase.
“We are really happy with how the (building’s) design has turned out,” said Abraxis Spera, a representative of project architect BIMtech Inc.. “We made a special effort to make sure there was an active street front, a lot of opportunities for outdoor dining and things of that nature.”
It’s expected that the city will build a 300-space parking area, likely in phases, from O'Hara Avenue heading west toward ACE Hardware, that will serve all area businesses, including the new commercial building, as well as the future San Joaquin Joint Power Authorities train station platform north of Main Street, between Second Street and O’Hara Avenue.
Romick noted that the building and future businesses will be a nice downtown addition.
“It’s taken a long time, but I think we are getting to a population size where we are starting to attract businesses that want to come here,” he said.
R & R Pacific Construction have completed several Oakley projects, including site work for the Oakley Recreation Center, Koda Dog Park and numerous street repair and resurfacing projects. The company’s out-of-town commercial endeavors have included CarMax projects in San Jose and Colma, a Les Schwab in Sacramento, McDonald’s in San Jose and Union City and an AutoZone in Valley Springs.
