Oakley and Brentwood authorities are cautioning clerks and patrons of convenience stores in the area to be on the lookout for a man who robbed three similar stores on Jan. 4.
A suspect, described as a 5’8” Hispanic man, first robbed a Chevron in Brentwood at 6:55 p.m. before moving on to the 7-11 at Main Street and Empire Avenue in Oakley and the Chevron at Main Street and Cypress Road at 7:20 p.m. and 7:42 p.m. respectively, according to a social media post by the city of Oakley.
“The suspect waited for all of the customers to leave the stores,” the post says. “No actual gun was seen but the suspect threatened to shoot if they didn’t give him the money.”
