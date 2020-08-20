Several Oakley infrastructure projects are in the fast lane to completion, according to a recently released capital improvement program update.
The eight-project summary includes four roadway improvement project updates; insight on phase one of the future downtown train platform station and parking lot project; the addition of a civic center standby emergency power generator; and movement on the installation of Delta de Anza and Marsh Creek Trail connection safety improvements.
“A capital improvement plan (CIP) is one of the major responsibilities for any city and serves to ensure that the infrastructure exists to advance Oakley’s strategic and long-term goals and objectives,” said Mayor Kevin Romick.
A couple of street enhancement projects appear to be the closest to the finish line.
The final leg of Main Street improvements — the north side of the street (between Norcross Lane and Fifth Street) at its intersection with O’Hara Avenue — will wind down the rest of the month, said Public Works Director Kevin Rohani.
The $500,000 project, funded with transportation impact fees paid by new development, involves street widening, traffic signal modifications, and construction of new curb, gutter, sidewalks and streetlights.
Meanwhile, reconstruction of Vintage Parkway (from Main Street to Big Break Road) should go before the council for final acceptance in September.
The work is expected to ensure the heavily used roadway’s continued functionality. It currently serves an estimated 1,200 households in the neighborhoods north of the railroad tracks. The $1.5 million project is funded through a $960,000 grant, with remaining costs coming out of the city’s general capital fund.
Further down the calendar, Laurel Road reconstruction, from Mellowed Drive to Main Street, should conclude, city officials said.
That endeavor, hopefully wrapped by the end of the year, will reconstruct and improve the roadway section; add a protected double left turn from Laurel Road to Main Street, to accommodate current and future traffic demands; improve area landscaping and irrigation; and place new curb, gutter and sidewalk.
Traffic impact fees are funding the $3.1 million project.
“Hopefully, weather permitting, we will repave it, re-stripe it, and it will be a Christmas present to the community to complete our ongoing work going on Laurel Road for the past two years,” Rohani said.
Plans are also moving forward for a future San Joaquin Joint Power Authorities train station platform, Main Street Plaza and parking lot.
The project, currently in the design phase, will feature a train station platform located north of Main Street between Second Street and O’Hara Avenue, an adjacent plaza that could be used for civic events, and a new 300-space parking lot.
The San Joaquin Joint Power Authorities have secured a grant to fund the platform station construction, with the city on the hook for roadway, parking lot and other public infrastructure costs.
The design of the city’s portion, slated to cost $563,613, is currently on hold while other involved agencies hire their own design consultant.
Project construction could begin as soon as 2022, according to city documents.
On the recreation front, a slew of Delta de Anza and Marsh Creek Trail connection safety improvements are in the works.
The $183,500 modifications, paid in part through a state grant, will include new flashing beacons on Laurel Road and Delta Road at the crossing with the Delta de Anza and Marsh Creek Regional Trail; high-visibility green bike lanes at the intersection of Cypress Road and Main Street; and bicycle lanes on West Cypress Road.
The amendments will begin to be added in the fall.
“Enhanced safety is very important for our community,” Rohani said. “This project will have both local and regional benefits for all trail users in the Oakley area.”
Yet another planned safety enhancement involves the installation of an emergency power generator at the Civic Center facility, which handles all critical functions for community residents, including police services.
The $150,000 device has been delivered and installed.
Other projects on the horizon include construction of a parking lot behind the new entrepreneur center building on Main Street, and planned street repairs for multiple areas, including the Summer Lake and Fall Lane neighborhoods.
To view the complete project update, visit bit.ly/2Q5XWa3.
