The pandemic has done little to slow the progress of several capital projects in Oakley
According to a recently released city update, there are multiple projects nearing completion, including key roadway improvements, trail connection safety upgrades and park amenity additions.
“Our budget has been stable, and we continued to be very fiscally prudent,” said Mayor Sue Higgins. “Our projects, although I don’t see as many as in years previous, continue to be vital in the health and safety of our city.”
At least two key roadway enhancements are at or near the finish line. A key stretch of Laurel Road reconstruction, from Mellowood Drive to Main Street, is nearly done, with final paving work scheduled after the winter season and cold temperatures have subsided.
The upgrades are expected to include reconstruction of the roadway stretch; the addition of a protected double left turn, from eastbound Laurel Road to Main Street, to accommodate increased traffic demands; traffic signal modifications and new curb, gutter, sidewalk, pavement, landscaping and irrigation.
The $3.1 million project is funded through transportation impact fees garnered from new development.
“With the growth of the community along the East Cypress Corridor, and just the large number of residents who live there and use Laurel Road to access Highway 4, that double left turn lane really facilitates traffic flow through Laurel Road,” said Public Works Director Kevin Rohani.
While that project winds down, another roadway modernization effort is already completed.
Vintage Parkway, from Main Street to Big Break Road, is resurfaced with new striping and pavement markings, thanks in part to a $960,000 Metropolitan Transportation Commission One Bay Area Government Grant.
The roadway, a two lane collector street, serves nearly 1,200 households in the neighborhoods north of the area’s railroad tracks.
“Each year the pavement conditions change due to wear and tear,” Rohani said. “Streets must routinely undergo preventative maintenance to ensure their functionality.”
Roadways aside, the city is also improving other community fixtures.
The municipality has installed an emergency power generator at the Civic Center facility, which handles all critical functions for community residents, including police services.
Startup operations will commence as soon as the Pacific Gas and Electric Company completes the power transfer to the new generator.
Also on the safety front, flashing safety beacons will be installed on Laurel and Delta roads at the crossing with the Delta de Anza and Marsh Creek Regional Trail.
Additionally, high-visibility green bike lanes will be added at the intersection of Cypress Road and Main Street, and bicycle lanes on West Cypress Road.
The $183,500 effort, slated for completion in the summer, is covered by a state grant and a 2012 Bond Benefit fund.
“Enhanced safety is very important for our community,” Rohani said. “This project will have both a local and regional benefit for all trail users in the Oakley area.”
The city is also gearing up to add permanent restrooms to Holly Creek Park, frequently used by area leagues for an assortment of recreational and scheduled sporting activities. To view the complete project update, visit https://bit.ly/3dlK88c.
