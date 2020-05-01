The Oakley Chamber of Commerce announced today that it is ceasing operations effective immediately.
The chamber’s board of directors made the announcement in an email to chamber members stating, “The Oakley Chamber of Commerce is saddened to announce, in light of recent events, we will be ceasing operations May 1, 2020. As many of you know the chamber has brought many fun events to the local community over the years such as the Oakley Almond Festival, Oakley Wine & Whiskey Soirée, along with trying to be a voice for the business community. In recent years the involvement of local businesses has changed in the area which has resulted in a loss of memberships and fundraising opportunities for the chamber.”
Past chamber president Mark Whitlock said the chamber has struggled for the last several years, but the cancellation of the chamber’s principle fundraising event due to the statewide shelter-in-place order placed a significant financial strain on the organization.
“With the Wine & Whiskey event going away this year, that was the last little nail in the coffin,” he said.
A decline of membership and member involvement were also factors in the demise of the chamber, according to Dr. Kristin Mattingly, who has served on the chamber’s board of directors for 10 years. She estimated current membership at 50 - 60 businesses, down from a peak of roughly double that.
“I do know Chambers all across the country are struggling, so this isn’t unique to Oakley,” said Oakley City Manager Bryan Montgomery. “I thank all those that worked with the Chamber over the years.”
It remains to be seen how the demise of the Oakley Chamber of Commerce will impact city businesses.
“It really does make me sad,” Mattingly said. “I have put a lot of time and a lot of effort into it. It’s discouraging, but at this point in time I do think it’s what needs to be done.”
