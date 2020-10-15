Vote for three candidates. For more information visit, www.cocovote.us.
Claire Alaura
(Incumbent)
• Length of residence: Nearly 20 years
• Occupation: Community volunteer
• Slogan: I am running to help Oakley continue to be “a place for families in the heart of the Delta”
• Reason for running: Alaura noted she’s an active participant and supporter in the efforts being made by the fire district to secure funding; she currently works with residents to find solutions to traffic issues and address safety concerns; and will work to continue supporting economic development, including attracting and retaining businesses that will provide employment and living wage jobs.
Oleksii Chuiko
• Length of residence: 3 years
• Occupation: Charity director
• Slogan: A fresh approach to old issues
• Reason for running: Chuiko aims to keep the balance between inevitable growth and quality of life. He intends to create a thriving city where youthful vigor and business opportunities work alongside the well-established agricultural community. He said he will equally support existing businesses and work hard to attract new industries that can enhance the lives of residents and provide vital new jobs.
George Fuller
• Length of residence: 10 years
• Occupation: Retired teacher/police
• Slogan: A new direction for Oakley
• Reason for running: Fuller’s top priorities include creating a new direction for city government officials; offering 24-7 child care; creating a downtown park in place of the “railroad station”; focus for the city government to provide basic services, including police, parks and road repair; offering proactive city code enforcement.
Aaron Meadows
• Length of residence: Lifelong
• Occupation: Oakley small business person
• Slogan: A new voice for Oakley
• Reason for running: Meadows said in his campaign statement that his priorities include public safety, attracting jobs, pandemic assistance and fire/911 emergency response. “Serving you on the Oakley City Council would be a great honor,” he said in the statement. “I will think smart, work hard and ALWAYS have our residents’/taxpayers’ interests in mind when making decisions on your behalf.”
Conan Moats
• Length of residence:
4 years
• Occupation: Teacher
• Slogan: Vote for Conan the librarian
• Reason for running: Moats said in his campaign statement that the community’s safety and universal access to quality public education are his highest priorities. He also believes the city needs to evaluate its future development choices. He intends to protect the wetlands, stop the tunnels; build bridges within the Latino community and service the entire community at large.
Kevin Romick
(Incumbent)
• Length of residence: 27 years
• Occupation: IT manager
• Slogan: Jobs, Police, Roads, Parks
• Reason for running: Given the opportunity to continue serving on the City Council, Romick said he’ll continue to work hard to increase public safety and security, maintaining the city’s stature as one of the 50 safest in California; improve local streets; enhance city services; and attract and retain business in order to create employment and economic opportunities in the community that will benefit all residents and build a better future for everyone.
Anissa Williams
• Length of residence: 6 years
• Occupation: Small business owner
• Slogan: Anissa Williams for a better Oakley
• Reason for running: Williams believes Oakley has the potential to be the best place in Contra Costa County to live, work and play. Feeding off her experience as president of East County All Star Fundraising, and after creating the Neighbors Helping Neighbors community group, she hopes to unite the community in part through events that emulate classic block parties.
