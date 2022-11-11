City of Oakley gateway sign

Photo courtesy of the City of Oakley.

OAKLEY—City Council member George Fuller has been often seen as a “contrarian opinion” among his council colleagues. Arguing can be a consistent theme of his approach to city government.

Last week’s meeting on Election Night put his approach front and center. Fuller frequently peppered and regaled City Attorney Derek Cole and Public Works Director Kevin Rohani about city policies and contracts. 

One of his frequent targets, R&R Pacific Construction, a low bidder on a number of city projects, came under his fire again at that meeting. A final $4.9 million contract to complete the Downtown Gateway Plaza and Roadway was put up for the council’s approval. Fuller has often questioned the firm’s compliance with prevailing wage requirements. 

