OAKLEY—City Council member George Fuller has been often seen as a “contrarian opinion” among his council colleagues. Arguing can be a consistent theme of his approach to city government.
Last week’s meeting on Election Night put his approach front and center. Fuller frequently peppered and regaled City Attorney Derek Cole and Public Works Director Kevin Rohani about city policies and contracts.
One of his frequent targets, R&R Pacific Construction, a low bidder on a number of city projects, came under his fire again at that meeting. A final $4.9 million contract to complete the Downtown Gateway Plaza and Roadway was put up for the council’s approval. Fuller has often questioned the firm’s compliance with prevailing wage requirements.
This time, Fuller asked why the city was paying the firm “more money” for what should be a completed project.
“Why not use this $4 million for a new library,” he asked his colleagues while grilling Rohani about the firm’s performance. Fuller’s motion to amend the contract failed to gain a second.
According to the staff report, the Gateway Plaza’s first phase of this project was completed in 2018. This construction included the building of a new roadway and utility infrastructure on Main Street from Norcross Lane to 5th Street. This project included the Gateway Monument on Main Street at the 2nd Street intersection.
The final phase of this downtown improvement project is the construction of a new Gateway Plaza on Main Street at the O’Hara Avenue intersection, new roadway and utility infrastructure on the north side of Main Street from 2nd Street to Norcross Lane, and the construction of a parking lot along this section of roadway on the east side of Norcross Lane.
This infrastructure project will also provide a connection point for the Tri Delta Transit bus service. The new facility would provide parking spaces in downtown to support the parking needs of the new train platform station, as well as various community activities held on the weekends and evenings.
The contract approval passed 4-1 with Fuller objecting.
Perhaps more surprising was Fuller’s later questioning of giving any further funding to the proposed waterfront regional park. The park proposal, a 16-year effort to create a multi-use recreational site on 57 acres along Sellers Avenue, most recently came before the council in 2016. Although the city has struggled to find the estimated $60 million required to build it several successive city councils have endorsed the park plans.
Fuller noted that with the recent agreement to develop the nearby Roddy Ranch in Antioch as a regional park, he no longer saw any need for Oakley to pursue its own. “I understand that the covenant that came with the land may prohibit developing housing but we ought to look into that,” Fuller said. “Maybe we could put a retirement villa up there beyond the marsh land,” he said.
He added that he hoped the next city council will reconsider support for the park.
Mayor Randy Pope and councilmember Sue Higgins finish their terms at the end of the year. Hugh Hendersen and Shannon Shaw were elected on Tuesday night Nov. 8 to replace them.
In other actions at the meeting, the council presented a proclamation to retiring Rep. Jerry McNerney and thanked him for his service to the city. Roger Mammon of Restore the Delta also gave the council an update of the environmental health of the San Joaquin River Delta, which he called “most endangered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.