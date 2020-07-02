City leaders recently cleared the way for an addition to downtown.
The city council unanimously approved plans with R&R Pacific Construction Inc. to purchase 0.23 acres of city-owned land and construct a 10,000-square-foot commercial building north of Main Street and east of Oakley Plaza. Possible tenants have not yet been identified.
These plans essentially replace a once-envisioned two-story, 21,033-square-foot medical and dental office proposal. That project’s leaders were unable to meet purchase agreement deadlines and close on the property purchase, according to city officials.
“We feel confident that they (R & R Pacific Construction Inc.) are able to build the building, know what they are doing, are financially able and will be able to find tenants,” Oakley Economic Development Manager Dwayne Dalman said. “We still have people looking at the downtown specifically and not a lot of new space available.”
The Woodland-based general engineering contractor will purchase the city-owned 0.23-acre (approximately 10,152 square feet) for $120,228.
Oakley officials noted that the city will realize $122,228 in sales proceeds, along with additional property tax and more goods, services and jobs in the downtown.
The city initially purchased the property as part of a 4.62-acre acquisition in 2015, with 4.39 acres designated for a future proposed park and ride lot and the remaining acreage for commercial development on land fronting Main Street.
“I am looking forward to something finally going up,” Oakley Mayor Kevin Romick said.
R & R Pacific Construction has not disclosed who will occupy the proposed building, but company officials hinted that discussions are ongoing.
“We have been talking to a few tenants about what they would like in the building,” said Leti Melendez, company representative. “We are in the process of making it happen.”
R & R Pacific Construction have completed several Oakley projects, including site work for the Oakley Recreation Center, Koda Dog Park and numerous street repair and resurfacing projects. The company’s out-of-town commercial endeavors have included CarMax projects in San Jose and Colma, a Les Schwab in Sacramento, McDonald’s in San Jose and Union City and an AutoZone in Valley Springs.
“The redevelopment and revitalization of Downtown Oakley has long been a priority,” Dalman said. “The goal is to have a downtown that is thriving and vibrant and that will serve as a solid foundation for the economic vitality of Oakley.”
Building sketches are expected to be brought before the council in the future for formal design review approval.
For more information on the project, visit bit.ly/2BSnp3a.
