A swath of land near Orchard Park School that was marked for light industrial development will now likely feature homes.
Oakley leaders recently approved the 22-home project on 4.6 acres at 2480 Oakley Road, believing it was a better fit for the residential area.
“Before we were a city, this whole area was zoned light-industrial,” Oakley Mayor Kevin Romick said. “The county, when they went ahead and approved that first development on the north side of Oakley Road, brought the homes in there with the school. It only makes sense to not make this light industrial.”
The proposed 22 homes, likely situated 250 feet east of Live Oak Avenue, will join an area that already features single-family properties west and south of the site and the elementary school to the north.
The housing project approval required the council to formally rezone the property and approve a general plan amendment, tentative project map and design review, but all were OK’d easily.
City staff previously suggested a land-use designation amendment in 2018.
“Staff’s opinion was that amending this property to a residential land-use designation would result in an increase in compatibility with surrounding uses,” said Kenneth Strelo, principal planner.
The now-scrapped light industrial designation would have cleared the way for processing, packaging, machinery, repair, fabrication, distribution, warehousing or other development, which could have emitted limited amounts of smoke, noise, light or pollutants, according to city documents.
“It does seem appropriate that we make this residential instead of light industrial, given the surroundings and the school,” City Councilmember Michael Krieg said. “I would not like to see that developed as light industrial.”
The 22 planned one- and two-story homes, ranging in size between 1,289 and 2,399 square feet, will be accompanied by a looped private road with access from Oakley Road; an additional 22 feet of Oakley Road curb, gutter, sidewalk and landscaping that should provide additional protection for kids walking to school; a traffic signal at the school’s intersection; storm water treatment bio-retention areas; and other additions. The proposed internal street will be privately owned and maintained by a homeowner association.
“I am pleased that the kids already walking to school in the neighborhood behind (the location) will have more of a protected area to do that,” City Councilmember Claire Alaura said.
Applicant GKW Architects, Inc. did not return requests for comment.
No timetable for the project has been publicly disclosed.
Some procedural land use amendments are expected to be formally approved at a future council meeting.
To preview complete housing project plans, visit https://bit.ly/3gBHGJ4.
