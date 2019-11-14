The Oakley City Council and members of the business community and public came out Tuesday, Nov. 12 to honor Councilmember Doug Hardcastle, who has retired from the council.
Hardcastle was first elected to the Ironhouse Sanitation District Board of Directors in 2000 and began his tenure on the Oakley City Council in 2012.
“When we can all come together and work on a common goal, we’re able to accomplish great things,” said Hardcastle. “I think we’ve done that as a board, as a council here, and with the community involved in everything that we do. We … always have work sessions where everybody is actually listened to, and things are written down, and we apply those in the way that we move forward. I want to thank my wife, Lyn, for always being by my side with continued support, and my God, who inspired me to do good works. So, thank you all for that. And not to be left out, the great staff that we have here at the city council — that’s starting with Bryan Montgomery, and all the people that it takes to make Oakley a great place to live.”
