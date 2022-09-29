Oakley City Council opposes resurrected Delta tunnel proposal

Forty years before Donald Trump coined his “Stop the Steal” campaign, California’s voters used the phrase to oppose and defeat the proposed Peripheral Canal. Back then the prize wasn’t electoral success, but something far more precious here—water.
It’s the Big Pipe That Won’t Die.
The proposal (under a variety of names) to build a pipe to ship Northern Californian water to Southern California has been the subject of fighting words for decades. Governors from Jerry Brown to Arnold Schwarzenegger to Gavin Newsom have backed the concept that aims to divert fresh water from the upper reaches of the Sacramento River, bypass the Delta river network and pump it to southern state faucets and farmers.
The last time it appeared before voters was in 1982 when a ballot initiative backing the Canal went down to defeat. Before the vote, billboards on both sides of the issue lined highways north and south of the state, television campaigns filled the airwaves and radio hosts sparked heated debates . A coalition of northern state environmentalists, Delta farmers, water districts and fishing groups united to battle the well-funded campaign for passage. Corporate farming groups and Los Angeles’ powerful Metropolitan Water District spent millions to back the massive plumbing project.
While the proposal was left to history’s dusty newsclips, the concept never died. In 2016, Brown proposed a new version featuring two massive tunnels to divert water south. Brown included the tunnel plan as part of his $25 billion California Water Fix and Eco Restore project. The governor struggled to gain legislative support for the plan during his last term.
Newsom has now offered his version, which features a single tunnel called the Delta Conveyance Project, or Delta Tunnel.
In a public joint meeting held this week at the Diablo Water District headquarters, members of the Oakley City Council, the Ironhouse Sanitary District and the water district met to hear an update on the Delta Tunnel from Ryan Hernandez, a planner with the Contra Costa County Water Agency and two lawyers with the environmental law office Soluri Meserve based in Sacramento.
Why now? The state recently released the tunnel’s draft environmental impact report. The battle lines are drawn. The public comment period on the report will be open until Dec. 16.
Struggling to hold up one hefty binder, Osha Meserve noted Monday night, “It counts more than 3,000 pages and we’re still studying it.”
In a two-hour PowerPoint presentation, Osha Meserve and Patrick Soluri offered their arguments against the “big dig:”
• The tunnel is a threat.
• A tunnel takes fresh water, bypassing the ecosystem = less water through the Delta.
• Improves export water quality at expense of water quality for Delta residents and farming.
• A tunnel provides no incentive to help protect and improve water quality in the Delta
Meserve also detailed the massive impacts that the $16 billion project would bring with it: more than 13 years of construction affecting air quality, noise, traffic, business disruptions and economic losses. She added that permanent impacts would affect municipal and agriculture water quality, endangered species, recreation, social impacts to Delta communities and additional loss of Delta farmland (for habitat restoration).
Meserve focused at one point on the refuse left behind by the tunneling process, or “tunnel muck,” which alone could result in 123 acres of muck piled 15 feet high across a 550-acre complex. “What do you do with it all?” The tunnel is expected to be bored at 45-feet wide and buried at a depth of 120-150 feet below the surface.
The original Peripheral Canal envisioned a 43-mile-long tunnel with a single intake capable of carrying 23,000 cubic feet per second of water. The current Delta Tunnel plan calls for a 45-mile long pipeline with two intakes capable of moving 6,000 cubic feet per second of water.
Meserve also outlined an alternative called “Freshwater Pathway.” This option emphasizes in-Delta storage sites, levee restoration and operable storage barriers.
Meserve said Tuesday, “I’m very pleased by the gathering that three agencies got together to pool their resources. People were very informed… when the public is engaged and looking for better solutions good things can happen.”
The Oakley Council members (Sue Higgins, George Fuller and Aaron Meadows) took a informal 3-0 vote to oppose the tunnel proposal at the end of the public hearing. The sanitary district also opposes the project and the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has voted to oppose it as well.
