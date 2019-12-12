The Oakley City Council voted during its special meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 10, to select longtime councilmember Kevin Romick to take the helm as mayor for 2020.
Romick, who was first elected to the council in 2004, will be mayor for the fifth time, previously serving in 2007, 2012, 2013 and 2016.
“Thank you, council, for once again having faith in me to lead for another year,” Romick said. “We have a busy year ahead of us.”
Chief among priorities for the City of Oakley in the coming year, Romick said, are job creation, public safety and improving traffic flow.
Duarte Ranch Park — Oakley’s 35th park — was also opened on Monday, Dec. 9. The park, located on the corner of Diamond Peak Lane and Mosswood Drive, is 1.89 acres and includes a play structure, shade structure, picnic areas and benches.
“When we incorporated in 1999, the only city park was Crockett Park,” Romick said. “Now we’re up to 35. We’re looking at opening three more next year, and began phase one of the 55-acre park at the end of Sellers — the community park out there.”
In improving public safety, Romick says the city is looking at signage for trail crosses, such as where Marsh Creek Trail crosses from Oakley into Brentwood on Delta Road, and traffic goes in both directions. This will moderate traffic and make it safer for hikers.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us as we continue to grow,” Romick said. “Hopefully, you can jump on and enjoy the ride as we move forward. Not all of it will please everyone, but I think we’re heading in a positive direction as we look at bringing jobs to Oakley, as we bring in additional businesses to downtown and we move forward to that direction.”
Councilmember Sue Higgins was chosen to serve as vice mayor. Romick and Higgins were in these same roles together in 2016.
Newly appointed Councilmember Michael Krieg was also sworn in, and Claire Alaura was honored for her year of service as mayor. She will return to her seat as a councilmember in 2020.
Alaura’s accomplishments during her tenure were improving quality of law enforcement, rehabilitating roads, encouraging economic development, facilitating public involvement, strengthening relationships with the school district and other public agencies and providing leadership for the community.
“It’s been an amazing year, and it’s been an honor — a challenge, at times — but a pleasure to serve as mayor of Oakley,” she said. “I do want to thank my fellow councilmembers for having the faith in me to allow me to serve this year, and kudos, also, to ‘Team Oakley’ for answering my endless questions. I want to thank the residents of Oakley for reaching out to me, whether it was good or bad, but for honestly letting me know what it is you need. I also want to thank my family ... It takes a lot on the whole family for us to be away to do the things that we need to do to serve the city.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.