The installation of the city’s new mayor and city councilmembers this week was also the end of an era.
Newly elected councilmembers Aaron Meadows, George Fuller and Anissa Williams took their oaths of office, while outgoing members Kevin Romick, Claire Alaura and Michael Krieg were showered with gifts and praise before saying goodbye.
Alaura and Romick finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in November’s election to fill three council seats. Krieg did not seek reelection.
“Oakley has been very lucky to have their representation on the city council,” said Congressman Jerry McNerney, one of many virtual and in-person meeting attendees who commended the outgoing trio for their work. “I have personally seen over several years how dedicated they are to the city.”
The council’s yearly reorganization also saw the newly installed council tap Sue Higgins for mayor and Randy Pope as vice mayor in the city’s rotating mayor system, where councilmembers are selected yearly to serve as mayor and vice mayor.
“It’s an honor to represent us as we emerge from COVID in 2021,” said Higgins, who noted just a handful of upcoming endeavors, including exploring the possible return of the city’s planning commission; the arrival of a downtown train platform station; and continued work on labor and fire-related issues.
Serving beside Higgins will be Vice Mayor Pope and newcomers Meadows, Williams and Fuller.
Meadows, a lifelong city resident, said two of his top priorities will include public safety and economic development.
“It was nice to be sworn in last night,” he said Wednesday morning. “I look forward to working with other councilmembers and everybody in Oakley.”
Williams, six-year city resident, said she believes Oakley has the potential to be the best place in Contra Costa County to live, work and play. Fuller stated during his campaign that he plans to focus on offering 24-7 child care and establishing councilmanic districts to facilitate fair city council elections.
The trio of newcomers at the dais meant Romick, Alaura and Krieg had to say farewell.
Romick served the city for 20 years — 16 consecutive as a councilmember, which included five mayoral stints.
He looked back fondly at his history of serving during a time when Main Street was “Highway 4 full of trucks and traffic”; witnessing the installation of the first stoplight, at O’Hara Avenue; sitting on the first planning commission; creating a general plan; and ushering in the city’s own police department.
“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve this community,” he said.
Alaura, who served one full term after being elected in 2016, admitted that her four years featured some challenging and frustrating moments, but also much that educated, inspired and motivated her.
She thanked many people on her way out, including local volunteers, business owners, her fellow city councilmembers and Oakley staff, before predicting a bright future for the city.
“I’m grateful to have had the chance to extend my reach from the kids’ classroom in the schools onto the community events and eventually the entire city when I came onto council in 2016,” she said.
Krieg might have only served about a year on the council, after replacing the retiring Doug Hardcastle, but the experience was influential, he said.
“Serving on the Oakley City Council is an experience I will always look back upon with appreciation for the opportunity and with pride that I made a contribution to the city’s future,” he said.
The council’s next scheduled meeting is Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
