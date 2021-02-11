City Manager Bryan Montgomery was identified as a candidate for a position as city manager in Gresham, Oregon.
A press release issued by the City of Gresham in early January named Montgomery as one of three finalists from an initial field of 64 candidates, though none of the three finalists received an offer from the city.
A post on the city’s Facebook page dated Feb. 8 stated “(the) Gresham City Council, the hiring body for the position, elected not to make a hiring decision at this time and (to) reopen a nationwide search for the city manager role … Please note that council discussions regarding hiring decisions are conducted in confidential executive sessions to allow candid feedback and to ensure the privacy of all candidates. As such, there is no additional information to share about this decision at this time.”
Gresham is a city of 109,000 people located just east of Portland. According to Elizabeth Coffey, communications director for the City of Gresham, the salary range for the city manager position is $185,00 to $225,000. The population of Oakley was just shy of 43,000 in 2019 according to www.city-data.com. Montgomery’s salary was reported in 2019 to be $239,460.
“I love Oakley and intend to continue to diligently serve and only explore opportunities that would make sense for my family and me,” said Montgomery in an email to The Press.
Montgomery has been Oakley’s city manager since 2005. Prior to that he served as the city manager for the City of Mesquite, Nevada, for seven years.
“Mr. Montgomery has served Oakley a number of years,” said Oakley Mayor Sue Higgins. “There is no harm no foul in looking into one’s other options in life. Mr. Montgomery continues to serve the council and city staff 100%.”
