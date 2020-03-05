In partnership with the Diablo Water District (DWD), the Ironhouse Sanitary District (ISD) is examining the potential to reintroduce treated wastewater into the drinking water supply through a process called indirect water reuse.
“This is the way of the future,” said Tyson Zimmerman, ISD assistant general manager. “As populations grow and water supplies are scarce, it’s just making the best use of what we’ve got to work with. The science is behind it, and the science has been behind it for quite awhile. I think it’s an opportunity for agencies like us to be able to promote that and say, ‘Look, we’re trying to be the most responsible with resources as we can.’”
A bill, H.R.5302, co-authored by Rep. Jerry McNerney (CA-09) and introduced at the end of 2019, could provide up to $5 million toward the design, planning and construction of the infrastructure necessary to achieve that goal. ISD is one of 12 agencies that will receive funding if the bill is passed into law. A press release issued by the bill’s sponsors stated that these projects would provide a combined total of nearly 20,000 acre-feet of new water when fully functional. That’s approximately 6.5 billion gallons of water.
“In my district, we’ve seen firsthand the benefits of these kinds of investments,” McNerney said. “Water recycling has not only improved the reliability of our water supply, but it has also helped to reduce polluted discharge into the fragile Bay-Delta ecosystem.”
The objectives of both agencies involved are closely aligned said Dan Muelrath, DWD general manager.
“For the water district, we’re really after water resilience, especially in the time of drought,” he said. “Recycled is virtually as drought-proof a source of water as you can get. And we’re looking at groundwater levels, making sure that the groundwater stays stable in the local aquifer here.”
While a process design has not been completed, Zimmerman said groundwater recharge is one way to introduce treated wastewater into the drinking water system.
“Water starts on the surface and it’s percolated through (the ground),” he explained. “As it percolates through, it’s filtered or polished, if you will. With groundwater recharge, that would be a similar type of thing. You put it into a percolation pond and it percolates down into the water table. Then it gets pumped out and treated further so it can be drinking water.”
At the end of the wastewater process, ISD has a volume of Title 22 recycled water, a standard established by the state that allows the water to be used for irrigation and other applications but not for direct human consumption. Title 22 water can also be discharged into streams and rivers if no other use is available. Some districts and municipalities have installed a network of purple pipe that distributes water to locations like parks, landscaping and fountains where it can be used in place of drinking water.
Installing purple pipe can be prohibitively expensive, particularly if the installation can’t be integrated with other planned infrastructure projects. The City of Oakley does not currently have a purple pipe network. As a result, up to 2 million gallons of recycled water is pumped across Jersey Island and discharged into the San Joaquin River every day.
“All water is recycled water,” noted Casey Wichert, wastewater operations manager for the City of Brentwood. “Every city in the Bay that dumps water into the Delta, that water is pulled out by another city, and it’s used again for potable water. In some sense, all the recycled water and all the treated wastewater gets additional use and becomes potable water at some point.”
A grant from the State Water Resources Control Board is presently funding half the cost of a study to start an indirect water reuse program within the ISD service area. ISD and DWD are funding the remaining cost of the report.
“The current study we’re looking at with Diablo looks at (purple pipe), but we’re looking beyond that,” Zimmerman said. “A lot of agencies are moving away from purple pipe and moving toward reuse. Reuse is where you’re taking highly treated recycled water and you’re treating it additionally, and even putting it into the ground so it can be drawn out, and then putting it into systems for potable or drinking water uses.”
H.R.5302 is still working its way through the House. Assuming it does get passed, Zimmerman gave a back-of-the-envelope estimate that an indirect water reuse process would be operational in five years.
“Although it’s not the route (the water) will take, I’m sure there will be some resistance to drinking water that has gone from the toilet to the tap,” said City of Oakley Mayor Kevin Romick. “But, with enough information and education on how the process will work, fears will (get set) aside and perceptions will change. Droughts and California are synonymous, and dealing with water scarcity is an ongoing challenge. Developing new ways to reuse water is a necessity.”
