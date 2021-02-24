After two hours of spirited debate, adoption of updated fire service impact fees by the Oakley City Council appeared anything but certain.
When the issue finally came up for a vote, the council voted 5-0 to adopt the impact fee study proposed by the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD), along with other measures intended to resolve long-standing issues between the city and the district.
“At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Oakley City Council asked the tough questions about the proposed ECCFD impact fees and the (memorandum of understanding),” said Mayor Sue Higgins. “We were able to discuss how we got to the place where we are now – in a position to move forward with a better understanding and relationship. We have a city council ad hoc committee that has helped the discussions between the two agencies. I am glad the ECCFD impact fees were unanimously approved, and it shows that the many, many hours of hard work on both sides was worth the effort.”
The impact fee issue has come before the council on several other occasions. In each circumstance the council declined to take the matter up, and the item was continued to a future date.
“I had serious concerns about the impact fees and how they would fit ECCFPD’s needs and the city’s,” said Councilmember George Fuller. “City Attorney Derek Cole’s professional assessment, combined with Chief Helmick’s, convinced me that implementing the impact fees would be prudent for Oakley residents’ common good.”
With the vote, a uniform impact fee schedule is now in place across the fire district. Oakley was the last jurisdiction within the district’s borders to approve the new fee schedule. The City of Brentwood and Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors representing the district’s unincorporated areas approved the new fees last year.
“The 5-0 vote from the Oakley City Council is a great step forward for the fire district and all of our residents throughout the district,” said ECCFPD Fire Chief Brian Helmick after the vote. “Further, with this now being approved, we will be able to fund three stations to address growth through the district: one in Oakley, one in Brentwood and one in the unincorporated areas of the district.”
Fire service impact fees are one-time assessments developers pay to offset the increased demand for fire and emergency services that result from new development. The use of fire service impact fees is restricted to capital expenditures like new fire stations, engines and tools.
The schedule used to assess those fees in Oakley was last updated about 30 years ago. A new residential building will now pay $779.18 to $1,317.97 compared to the $779.18 fee outlined in the old schedule. Commercial, office and industrial buildings all paid $0.167 per square foot under the prior schedule. Those fees increase to $0.89, $1.19 and $0.59 per square foot, respectively.
Prior to the decision, district resident and former ECCFPD Fire Board candidate Ben Kellogg issued a public comment, urging the council to consider their constituents when voting.
“This is your opportunity to reverse the course of previous years of stonewalling on this issue,” said Kellogg. “Stonewalling is not what your constituents want … Voters will remember should members vote no tonight for increasing fire protection in Oakley and who voted with the people of Oakley.”
The council’s vote also approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and the fire district that brings closure to issues surrounding the Station 55 Agreement. The district asserted last October, among other things, that the city violated the Station 55 Agreement when it allowed the developer of the Contra Costa Logistics Center to lock in impact fees for the entire project at the then-current rates.
The common practice is to assess impact fees at the time that construction permits are pulled. The district claimed that the move cost approximately $800,000 in lost impact fee income, assuming that the new fee schedule would be in place when construction permits are issued at some future point in time.
While the city contested the district’s position, neither side was anxious to see the matter litigated. The newly approved MOU offers the district a 1.07-acre property located northeast of Live Oak Avenue and Neroly Road in exchange for the district waiving all claims related to the Station 55 Agreement. The property is to be used for the construction of a fire station. The district can, at its discretion, sell the property and use the proceeds of the sale to purchase another lot in Oakley for that same purpose.
“From my perspective, the district and the city are moving past a very difficult couple of months,” said Helmick. “I’m confident we collectively built a bridge and have a reestablished great working relationship. The tone of tonight’s meeting is what I would call the beginning to the end of our respective frustrations throughout this difficult conversation. I feel it is fair for all elected and staff members to work through this healing process at their own pace.”
