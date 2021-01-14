The city’s three new councilmembers have officially selected standby replacements if they are unable to serve during a declared emergency.
The city program, which launched in 2018, allows stand-ins to enter active duty if the councilmembers are deemed unavailable — missing, seriously injured or killed — and incapable of attending meetings or performing their duties.
They would serve until the councilmembers become available or until new members are appointed.
“I think it (the safeguard) is important because if there is ever any sort of emergency that keeps us out of doing the council business, it’s good to have a standby person to speak on our behalf,” said new Councilmember Anissa Williams.
City Councilmember Aaron Meadows has selected current Antioch City Councilmember Lori Ogorchock; Williams has tapped Angela Lowrey, an Ironhouse Sanitary District board member, and Councilmember George Fuller’s stand-in will be Diablo Water District board President Paul Seger.
Incumbent councilmember Randy Pope previously selected former Ironhouse Sanitary District Board member Doug Scheer , and Oakley Mayor Sue Higgins previously chose Pittsburg Mayor Merl Craft, when the city council first implemented the emergency replacement safeguard about three years ago.
The new councilmembers noted the program’s importance this week.
“If nothing else, this last year has shown us anything can happen, so I do think it is important to have somebody who can make sure the people of Oakley are still represented,” Williams said.
Of the new standby members, Seger, a community volunteer, was elected to the Diablo Water District Board in 2018; Ogorchock, a small businesswoman, was first elected to the Antioch City Council in 2014; and Lowery, a community relations manager, was elected to the Ironhouse Sanitary District Board in 2020.
The council decided at the launch of the replacement program in 2018 to name their stand-ins, rather than asking another decision-making body such as the Brentwood City Council or Contra Costa Board of Supervisors to handle the duties if the need arises.
Pope said that the decision increases the chances of standby members being available.
“It would be less likely they would all be affected,” he said.
The standby stipulations dictate that substitute members be informed of councilmember duties; kept apprised of city council business; be prepared to immediately report to duty during a state of emergency; and fill the position when the councilmember is unavailable.
California government code specifies that the stand-ins are required to take the oath of office and are appointed at the will of the council — meaning that they could be removed at any time, with or without cause.
Multiple cities across the state, including Antioch, Hercules and Riverside, have implemented similar emergency safeguards.
For more information, visit bit.ly/39soTOK.
