Oakley Economic Development Manager Dwayne Dalman is among the first class of graduates of a new certification program called the Accredited California Economic Developer (ACE) program from the California Academy for Economic Development (CALED).
In order to be ACE-certified, students must meet successful completion of all program requirements including the Introduction to Economic Development Certificate Program (also known as the “Keys” course), the Advanced Institute for Economic Development (Advanced Institute), passing the ACE Exam, and direct work experience. ACE Exams were administered in late January, early February 2020.
Dalman was one of 11 graduates of this inaugural class and the only one from the Bay Area. Dalman said he’s happy to bring all his new ACE accreditation and skills back to work in Oakley.
“Even though I have worked in the field of economic development for almost 20 years, I was very interested in being an Accredited California Economic developer,” said Dalman. “I am excited to be part of the first class.”
Prior to joining Oakley, Dwayne held Economic Development positions in the City of El Cerrito and the City of Concord for over 13 years.
Dwayne holds a bachelor’s degree from Biola University and a master’s of public administration from Golden Gate University. He is a member of the California Association for Local Economic Development, East Bay Leadership Council, East Bay Economic Development Alliance, International Business Innovation Association and the International Council of Shopping Centers.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.