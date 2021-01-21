Oakley, fire district work to resolve issues

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) and the City of Oakley are taking steps to resolve differences that came to light last fall and touched off a contentious exchange between the two entities in the days leading up to the November 2020 election.
According to ECCFPD Fire Chief Brian Helmick, resolution of the issues addressed in a proposed memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the district and the city will clear the way for the city to update its impact fee schedule. The city’s impact fees, which are collected from developers to help offset increased fire and rescue demands that result from development, have not been updated since 2001.
The City of Brentwood and Contra Costa County adopted the district’s recommended fee schedule last year, but Oakley balked at taking up the issue. The district considers modernizing impact fees a key component of its strategic plan to improve services to residents of the district.
“As we have been working throughout this process (of updating impact fees), we, as a district, have identified some concerns,” Helmick said as he addressed the board. “Some of those concerns within the Station 55 agreement in areas of which we do not feel that the agreement was being honored. Historically, in the past year – in the last, actually, six months – we had to send a series of letters to the city highlighting many of our concerns that we felt that we were not being able to satisfy at the staff level.”
Helmick presented the proposed MOU to the district’s board of directors during the Jan. 13 board meeting along with a request for the authority to negotiate the agreement with the city. Among the key provisions in it are that the district will waive claims that the city violated the Station 55 agreement, and the city will transfer a 1.07-acre property to the district. Located northeast of Live Oak Avenue and Neroly Road the property is a potential site for the future construction of Station 57.
In early October 2020, the board sent a 10-page letter to representatives of the City of Oakley, outlining a broad range of concerns regarding development practices including: the city’s practice of waiving or discounting developer impact fees; the city’s reluctance to require the new developments join community facilities districts (CFD); and the city’s failure to abide by the Station 55 Agreement – a contract between the district and the city created to ensure the construction of a fire station near the entrance to the Summer Lake development necessitated after developer Shea Homes backed out of its obligation to do so.
“The city’s practice of permitting additional development without ensuring that new development generates sufficient capital and operating revenue to mitigate the costs of increased demand for fire and medical emergency response and fire prevention services hinders the district’s ability to provide such services to the district’s 128,000 residents,” wrote Oftedal in the letter dated Oct. 8.
Several days after receiving the letter, former Mayor Kevin Romick took to social media to contest its assertions, and the city responded with its own letter. After the district issued a second letter, both sides resolved to begin negotiations seeking resolution on the disputed points.
After much deliberation, the board did approve Helmick’s request with one major change.
“My concern is that the resolution that we were asked to pass specifically said that the board was going to waive all claims under the Station 55 agreement,” said Director Adam Langro. “What I’ve found in my time here is that having direct language that can’t be misinterpreted is very important. So I wanted to be very sure that my opinion was heard, and that we should only be waiving claims that we know we may have at this time, and not all claims. In my opinion, the board shouldn’t waive all claims. We should just waive the ones we know are there and we’re sure that we want to waive.”
Final negotiations between Oakley and the district are ongoing. The Oakley City Council is expected to consider approval of the MOU during the Feb. 9 meeting. A public hearing for the adoption of the district’s updated impact fees is expected to be scheduled for the same meeting. The district hopes approval will come during the Feb. 23 meeting.
City Manager Bryan Montgomery and Mayor Sue Higgins declined to comment on this story until the matter comes in front of council.
“The actions taken at the board meeting are very clear behaviors showing that we’re heading in the right direction,” Helmick said. “What you’re seeing is the next reasonable step for us to come into agreement on how to better work with each other, the district and the city. The MOU is a necessity to solidify and put to bed many of the historical issues that we need to address. We are clearly moving in the right direction.”
