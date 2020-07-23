Oakley recently approved its projected five-year capital improvement program, featuring a number of potential infrastructure enhancements and additions.
The multi-project plan, forecasting $4.9 million in new appropriations on around 20 projects in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, includes roadway enhancements; recreational trail improvements; additional park features; traffic signal modernization; curb, gutter and sidewalk repairs; new parking lots; and future downtown train platform station amenities.
“Oakley is currently moving ahead with some projects that were nearly ready to start when the pandemic hit,” said Councilmember Michael Krieg.
The proposed projects are funded through a number of sources, including Measure J sales tax, gas taxes, development traffic impact fees, development park impact fees, federal and state grants and assessment district funds.
Fiscal year funding sources, however, are slated to drop $3.1 million from last year to about $4.9 million, with decreases in traffic and park impact fees and state gas taxes attributing to the decline.
“We are fortunate that although some of the funding sources, Measure J (the county’s half-cent sales tax) and the gas tax (SB1) have seen a significant reduction in revenues, our (capital improvement projects) program is sufficiently funded that we can continue to complete projects,” Oakley Mayor Kevin Romick said.
A few of the projects that could be completed in the 2020-2021 fiscal year include reconstruction of a key stretch of Laurel Road and improvements to the Main Street and O’Hara Avenue intersection.
Arguably, the highest profile project in the plan involves construction of a gateway plaza, downtown parking lot and roadway infrastructure to accommodate a future San Joaquin Joint Power Authorities train station platform located north of Main Street, between Second Street and O’Hara Avenue.
No estimated completion date was available as of this week.
“Fortunately, the grant funding has been received and the project is moving forward — just slower than we had first hoped,” said Nancy Marquez-Suarez, assistant to the city manager.
Another key project, the reconstruction of Laurel Road from Mellowood Drive to Main Street, should be completed in early 2021, according to city documents.
The area’s roadway has required frequent and costly repairs that will be alleviated by this work.
Meanwhile, the last section of Main Street in need of improvement — the north side of the street at the intersection of O’Hara Avenue — is already underway. It’s scheduled to be completed in the fall, according to city documents. The work will involve widening Main Street and construction of a new curb, gutter and sidewalks.
The Main Street bridge across the Contra Costa Canal will be rehabilitated soon, with construction to take place in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The work is expected to correct some identified structural deficiencies.
Just a handful of other planned projects on the horizon include installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of East Cypress Road and Knightsen Avenue, to accommodate new East Cypress Road subdivision projects; construction of a permanent restroom facility at Holly Creek Park; signalizing and reconfiguring the Main Street and Rose Avenue intersection; and repair and resurfacing work on Laurel Road, from Empire Avenue to O’Hara Avenue.
To view complete plan documents, visit https://bit.ly/30ADEKJ.
