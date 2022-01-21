Oakley gets new police chief

Paul Beard, a law enforcement veteran, was sworn in this week as the city’s new chief of police, removing ‘interim’ from the title and becoming the fourth police chief in six years.
“This is a very exciting time for Oakley, and we look forward to working under Paul’s leadership in law enforcement,” said City Manager Josh McMurray. “He exemplifies so many of the traits that are necessary for the success of our community, not just as a police chief, but in all aspects of public service such as integrity and accountability.”
Beard was among the first officers hired as the city prepared to establish its own police force in 2016, but he was no rookie. He brought 26 years of experience with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office to his new role as a detective in the fledgling Oakley Police Department. During his tenure as a sheriff’s deputy, his assignments include detention, patrol, investigations, SWAT and marine patrol.
“When Oakley was becoming its own police department, it wasn’t perfectly ideal for me to retire and go somewhere new, but it was close enough to ideal,” Beard said of his decision to join Oakley police. “I retired from the Sheriff’s Office and Oakley hired me.”
The transition from a role that covered the entirety of Contra Costa County to the relatively confined borders of a small city took some time, Beard said.
“It took a little while to get used to,” he said. “I’m not one bit sorry for being in Oakley, but it made me appreciate the breadth of the Sheriff’s office, and all the diversity of the assignments and expansive real estate that I had to work in.”
Starting as a detective, Beard progressed to sergeant and lieutenant before becoming police chief. The move from sergeant to lieutenant also meant a transition to a role with more administrative duties that gave him the opportunity to see the inner workings of the city. It also highlighted some opportunities for improving how the Oakley Police interacts with the rest of the city. Beard said one of his top priorities is to explore those opportunities with the goal of creating a more efficient police force.
Beard is, however, facing a significant hurdle right out of the gate.
“My biggest challenge right now is COVID-19,” he said. “It’s impacting our staffing levels. … I deliver a weekly message to the OPD staff. My last message for 2021 was, ‘Guys, we did a great job with (COVID-19). We’ve been impacted minimally. Let’s keep up the good work in 2022.’ I never should have said that because we’ve had several exposures and several illnesses because of (COVID-19).”
Also near the top of Beard’s objectives is growing the department’s administrative staff.
“Right now, I am the sole administrator,” he said. “It’s not effective (for me) to run the administrative portion of the police department. That becomes unfair to the men and women that I serve, that I lead. They need effective leadership. That’ll be something that I work with the city manager on very quickly.”
Beard is the fourth chief of police in the police department’s nearly six-year history. Chief Dean Capelletti, who preceded Beard, was terminated by the city in November after a little more than a year in the role. An investigation into unspecified complaints about Capelletti led to his firing. City officials have revealed few details about the nature of the complaints or the investigation, saying only that it was a civil, not criminal, matter.
Beard said he was introduced to law enforcement at a young age. His paternal grandmother was a deputy sheriff for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, and she later became the first female police officer for the Chandler Arizona Police Department. His father was also a reserve officer with that department.
“I’m excited for Chief Beard,” said Lt. Walter O’Grodnick of the Brentwood Police Department. “I’ve had an opportunity to interact with him on a few occasions and he’s always demonstrated a high level of professionalism. I have no doubt his tenure, expertise and quality of leadership is an excellent fit for the organization and community.”
When he is off duty, Beard enjoys spending time with his wife and four children. He’s an avid fisherman and is kept busy with his four dogs.
“Here in Oakley, I have served under three chiefs, and I can honestly tell you I have received valuable lessons from all three of them,” Beard said. “Mentorship is a very key thing in all career fields, and law enforcement is no different. I’ve had some very good mentoring to assist me as I take this new role on.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.