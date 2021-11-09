After an extensive search, interim City Manager Joshua McMurray has been selected as the permanent city manager for the city of Oakley.
His appointment was finalized by the City Council, through a unanimous vote at their Tuesday, Nov. 9 meeting.
“It’s a pleasure to announce Josh McMurray as Oakley’s next City Manager,” said Mayor Sue Higgins. “He’s proven to be a talented and dynamic employee and asset to us since he joined our staff back in 2008 and we can’t wait to benefit from his experience and leadership as our community continues to grow.”
McMurray has been acting as the city’s interim city manager since May and has worked for the city of Oakley since 2008, initially as a planner and then in a variety of advanced roles before becoming the city’s economic and community development director in 2019.
“I’m very honored to be Oakley’s next city manager,” said McMurray. “I want to thank the city council for their confidence in me. I am looking forward to continuing the great work with the City Council, the exceptional Team Oakley Staff, and the Oakley community as a whole to make this City an even better place to live and work.”
McMurray holds a Master’s degree in public administration from San Diego State University and is a graduate of the Contra Costa Local Government Leadership Academy.
He served on the oversight board to the Successor Agency to the Oakley Redevelopment Agency. professional affiliations include membership in the American Planning Association, the International City/County Management Association and the International Council of Shopping Centers.
In his spare time, McMurray enjoys cooking, as well as camping along the coast and at Lake Tahoe with his family.
“Oakley is a great community and I look forward to working collaboratively to create a culture built on trust, integrity and accountability, said McMurray.
