Oakley leaders recently approved a balanced fiscal year budget that maintains normal operations amid some expected COVID-19 impacts.
“As always, we have developed the budget with restraint and a focus on core services,” Oakley City Manager Bryan Montgomery said.
Citywide projected 2020-2021 fiscal year revenues are actually projected to jump up around $2 million, to about $43 million, while expenditures are slated to rise around $1 million, to about $42 million.
COVID-19-related impacts, however, are evident in the city’s projected general fund that helps pay for key services, including police, public works and recreation.
Although those services are not expected to be affected, general fund revenues are expected to dip by over $1.4 million, to $20.7 million, largely due to a COVID-19-related decline in sales taxes, franchise fees and developer fees, among other sources.
General fund expenditures are expected to drop by about $2.1 million, to $21.3 million, with a $1.35 million slash in funds transferred out compared to last year.
Despite the changes, the city expects to maintain at least a 20% general fund reserve.
The city’s general fund reserve as of June 30 was about $5.7 million.
“The budget is structurally balanced and continues to provide the base operations of the city, though with a reduction of transfers of capital projects due to the impacts of the COVID-19 virus,” Oakley Finance Director Tim Przybyla said.
Roughly 37% of the city’s $20.7 million general fund revenue will derive from interfund charges or cost recoveries for activities funded by such sources as impact fees, developer application fees and special taxes.
Property taxes will account for another 34% of revenue, with sales taxes, franchise fees, developer fees and other revenues and taxes making up the remaining 29%.
Many of those sources, however, are expected to feel the COVID-19 pinch, with interfund charges dipping $625,000, bringing the total to $7.6 million; developer fees dropping $360,000, bringing the total to $1.1 million; and sales taxes $58,000, bringing the total to $1.7 million.
Franchise taxes are slated to remain the same at $1.6 million, with property taxes jumping an estimated $70,000, bringing the total to $7.1 million — largely due to property taxes and assessments being based on January 2020 valuations.
“If there is any silver lining in this dark COVID-19 cloud for the City of Oakley, it would be that sales tax revenues are less than 9% of our general fund revenues,” Montgomery said. “Therefore, the financial impact of COVID-19 is not expected to be nearly as bad for the City of Oakley’s operational budget as it will be for many of the surrounding cities that have much higher sales tax revenues.”
Roughly 48% of the city’s $21.3 million in general fund expenditures will go toward police, with public works accounting for 13.6% and the remaining funds then divided between eight different city departments or necessities, such as recreation, building/code enforcement and animal control.
Oakley Mayor Kevin Romick said the city’s fiscally sound budget is a testament to its hardworking employees who go above and beyond to allow the city to live within its means.
“Since becoming a city, we have always had to be lean and mean,” he said. “All you have to do is look at the total number of staff that we have — less than a 100 for a city of 45,000 — which is incredibly unique if you look at our counterparts, similar-sized cities like Martinez and Pleasant Hill. With less money, we have to get a little creative and rely on our staff even more.”
Look for a complete recap of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan in next week’s edition of The Press.
To view the city’s complete budget, visit https://bit.ly/30b1FrO.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.