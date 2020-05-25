Rising legal pressure is expected to prompt Oakley leaders to change the city council selection process.
The switch, likely to take effect in time for the 2022 election, would replace the current at-large election process with a system in which councilmembers are elected by a district that each would represent.
The move comes amid a Southern California attorney’s legal threats alleging that Oakley’s current voting system violates the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA) by fostering an arrangement that dilutes the Latino vote.
The CVRA, signed into law in 2002, bans at-large election methods that impair a protected class’s ability to elect its selected candidates or influence an election outcome.
Attorney Kevin Shenkman sent a letter to the city threatening legal action if it did not voluntarily change its at-large election system. Shenkman represents the nonprofit Southwest Voter Registration Education Project — the nation’s largest and oldest nonpartisan Latino voter participation organization — which he says includes Oakley residents.
“The mundane decisions at the local level really affect us,” said Shenkman. “It’s important that the elections for these (council) positions are fair and legal, that no one is kept out of the mix and all are able to have a fair say in who represents them.”
Oakley City Manager Bryan Montgomery, who noted there could be drawbacks to ward representation, said the only feasible way for the city to comply with the CVRA is to switch to a district-election method.
Several other state entities, including the nearby cities of Brentwood, Antioch, Concord and Martinez, have voluntarily adopted ordinances to transition from at-large to district-based election systems after facing similar demands.
“The state law was really written in such a way that districts are the only practical way to comply, so that is what cities do now,” Montgomery said.
The number of future Oakley districts and its mayoral election method is yet to be determined, although the district-forming process will involve intensive future demographic studies and a series of public hearings on proposed districts, Montgomery said. The council must approve the final arrangement.
Councilmember Sue Higgins said she supports the switch to districts.
“I am very supportive of districts,” she said. “Districts are supported by a number of my constituents. We will follow the process that many other cities and districts have already.”
Mayor Kevin Romick indicated he was disappointed by the way the demand materialized, although he noted fighting the proposed change doesn’t appear to be a viable option.
“I would have rather seen the move to change the electoral process in Oakley come from the citizens rather than the threat of a lawsuit,” he said. “Standing on principle and challenging the lawsuit could be prohibitively expensive. Currently, I am unaware of any public agency that has ever won a California Voting Rights lawsuit.”
Shenkman said his group’s demands stem from the current at-large system stifling Latinos’ ability to elect candidates of their choice or otherwise influence the outcome of council elections.
The 2010 census data — the latest available — revealed that Oakley’s 35,432 population was 35% Latino, but Latino representation on the council has never reached proportionally equal levels, Shenkman said in his letter.
Shenkman highlighted Latino candidate Dezi Pina’s failed 2016 and 2018 council election attempts, despite receiving significant support from the city’s Latino community.
“These elections evidence vote dilution, which is directly attributable to the city’s unlawful at-large election system,” Shenkman’s letter states.
Not everyone, however, is convinced that a district setup will benefit the city.
Montgomery pointed out that in the new system residents will only get to vote for one, not five, council members; parochial interests that often arise with districts could potentially harm the whole; and districts can cause an over-politicized use of very limited financial funds if council members focus on their own district instead of the entire city.
“The rationale for districts is much clearer for larger cities and where there are distinct ethnic or otherwise marginalized geographic areas,” he said. “Oakley is relatively diverse throughout the city, and there really aren’t clear geographic areas where racial polarization takes place. Where there are pockets of higher diversity, these are fairly small in area and not large enough for a complete council district. With all that said, to comply with the strict provisions of CVRA, districts are what is required.”
Romick expressed similar concerns.
“Dividing the 16-plus square miles of Oakley up into districts has the potential to pit one side of the street against the other and encourage political deal making to serve the interest of districts as opposed to the city as a whole,” he said.
No timetable has been set for beginning the formal district conversion process.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.