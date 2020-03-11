With the future of Oakley’s public library location uncertain, the Friends of the Oakley Library will now follow a similar blueprint for fundraising as their neighbors in Brentwood.
With guidance from Diane Alexander, Brentwood Library Foundation president, library advocates hope to secure funding for a new location to call their own. Having shared a small space with Freedom High School since 1999 — which at the onset was supposed to be a five-year plan — Friends President Brittany Matous said the division of the area is akin to siblings sharing a bedroom with an invisible territory line; patrons don’t always understand they can’t use the 30 computers on one side when school is in session, and parking is limited as students’ cars share the lot.
“What makes many of us uneasy is, because of our situation with the school, our lease is more or less expired and the school might need to say, ‘We’re so sorry, but we need the extra room,’ and looking at population growth, they might need us out,” Matous said. “The school said they wouldn’t kick us out, but we need a backup plan, because they might be forced to for their own reasonings.”
As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, the Friends can fundraise, accepting donations from corporations and individuals, and just last week, a new bank account was established with the sole purpose of housing future building funds. The fundraising path is yet another approach to securing a building for the more than 100-year-old library, which has bounced from location to location over the century. Library advocates recognized a new approach was needed after 2016 Measure K — a $20 million ask to the voters to build a new structure — failed to secure two-thirds of the vote needed to pass, even though 63% of the community voted in favor of the initiative.
“We tried to educate the public on what a library can do for a community,” said Craig Leighty, Friends member who headed up the Measure K initiative. “Last time, we started off with a misperception. Some people thought, ‘We have the internet, we don’t need a library anymore,’ but that’s really not the case, as a library provides services and benefits to people.”
Discussion around turning the old sheriff’s station at 200 O’Hara Ave. into a public library were discussed at a November city council meeting, but Matous said the structure is in disrepair. Plans to further discuss the site with the public are set for the council’s next meeting March 24.
“I want people to understand we are the oldest facility (in Oakley), and we’re essentially homeless,” said Matous. “When the library is open, we get 500 people through our doors. Our peak was over 1,500, because we had a lot of activities going on that day.”
In the meantime, Alexander continues to offer input, noting the effort to raise funds must be grassroots and tailored to the unique community of Oakley.
“The Friends of the Oakley Library are fortunate to have Brittany Matous as their leader in this effort,” she said. “The public needs to be informed of the inadequacy of the current library and the positive change a new library would bring to their community. A new larger library has certainly made a difference in Brentwood.”
Fundraising in the form of T-shirt sales in underway. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2xxNqCN or www.oakleylibrary.org.
