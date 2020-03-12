Oakley home-based businesses are routinely givers. But if one city-initiated plan materializes, the businesses may soon also be receivers.
City leaders are looking into creating a dedicated space for home-based businesses to sell their goods near downtown.
“We have had initial outreach to the businesses on our business license list already, and it was overwhelmingly positive that they would love to have something like this,” said Economic Development Manager Dwayne Dalman.
Nearly half of all Oakley businesses with business licenses are home-based, often limited to selling their goods online or at events like farmers markets or festivals. But that could all change soon.
Preliminary plans call for an 850- to 900-square-foot makerspace to take shape inside the existing Oakley Chamber of Commerce location at 3330 Main St., with the chamber likely to move into a vacant, upstairs, entrepreneur center area, sometime after the organization’s April Wine and Whisky event.
“We thought the synergy would be good, because you have the entrepreneur center, a makerspace and the chamber of commerce all in one location, downtown,” Dalman said.
Oakley officials are in the process of meeting with the city’s home-based businesses to gauge their interest in committing to the space, paying an undisclosed rent and manning the location.
One idea locates 10-12 vendors inside, with the business owners largely taking control of manning the space and setting hours.
It could resemble a similar 1,000-square-foot Walnut Creek location that features racks, shelves and tables full of product. Clerks work the space, and sales are returned to respective businesses.
In Oakley’s case, some of the products could include soaps, candles, leather goods, jewelry, kids clothing, woodworking products, T-shirts and floral arrangements, said City Manager Bryan Montgomery.
It’s anticipated the city would complete some renovations to the space prior to its opening, which could include new carpeting and paint.
At least one prospective user reached this week lauded the idea this week.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said Barbara of The Orchid Tea Room.
City Councilmember Claire Alaura appeared to agree.
“It’s even better than I had imagined it to be,” she said. “In the cities where I have seen it implemented, it’s been an outdoor thing, a weekend thing — sort of part-time. This is even a step up from that.”
For more information on the plan, email Dalman at dalman@ci.oakley.ca.us.
