Main Street Car Show
Photo courtesy of City of Oakley

The City of Oakley’s annual Main Street Car Show is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Civic Center Plaza, located at 3231 Main St. Pre-registration is now open. All makes and models of cars and trucks are eligible to compete, and a maximum of 50 cars will be accepted. The entry fee is $25, which includes a dash plaque and goody bag. For more information or to apply, visit http://bit.ly/thepress_carshow.

