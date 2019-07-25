The City of Oakley’s annual Main Street Car Show is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Civic Center Plaza, located at 3231 Main St. Pre-registration is now open. All makes and models of cars and trucks are eligible to compete, and a maximum of 50 cars will be accepted. The entry fee is $25, which includes a dash plaque and goody bag. For more information or to apply, visit http://bit.ly/thepress_carshow.
