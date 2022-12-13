A 62-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle and thrown from his motorcycle on Friday, Dec. 9.
Officers were dispatched at 10:47 p.m. to Laurel Road and Brown Road, and the man, later identified as Oakley resident Derrick Canada, was found dead at the scene, according to a statement by Oakley Police.
Canada, the motorcyclist, had a solo-vehicle crash, possibly due to a medical condition, and was down in the roadway for an undetermined period of time, police said. The driver of a vehicle was coming down the road and did not see the motorcyclist, ultimately hitting Canada. Police said they don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor on the part of the driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.