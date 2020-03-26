An Oakley man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Antioch, Wednesday, March 25.
The identity of the 52-year-old man has not yet been released.
According to a press release from the Antioch Police Department, the man exited Highway 4 at Contra Loma Boulevard around 9:45 p.m. He failed to stop at a red light and struck a car broadside, sending the 18-year-old driver to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
The Oakley man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants were treated for minor injuries and released without requiring hospitalization.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.