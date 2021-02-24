Officers from the Antioch Police Department responded to an armed robbery and shooting at the CVS pharmacy located inside this Target on the 5700 block of Lone Tree Way in Antioch, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Ramon Meza-Morales and Raul Garcia, both 18-year-old Antioch residents, were arrested at the scene and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
An Oakley resident risked his personal safety when he tackled one of two suspects fleeing an armed robbery and shooting at the Target on the 5700 block of Lone Tree Way in Antioch, Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 24.
A press release issued by the Antioch Police Department confirmed that officers were called to the location just after 2 p.m. by the report of an armed robbery at the CVS pharmacy located inside the Target. As police were en route, they received additional reports of a shooting victim at the scene.
Officers arrived and found an adult male near the store’s entrance suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to John Muir Walnut Creek for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
Jeff Ray was waiting in the Target parking lot for his wife to pick up a prescription at the CVS pharmacy when she called to say the pharmacy had been robbed. Looking up, he saw two men run and get into a nearby car.
“They took off, and as soon as they floored it they smacked right into an Antioch police (cruiser),” Ray said.
The passenger was quickly out of the damaged car and running past Ray, who was, by this time, out of his own car. Ray gave chase, and dove at the suspect, barely getting a hand around the suspect’s ankle.
“He tripped and went sprawling out into the parking lot,” Ray said. “His gun went flying. It ended up on the curb. Antioch PD jumped on top of him. I didn’t know he had a gun until I saw it on the curb.”
Police took two suspects into custody. Ramon Meza-Morales and Raul Garcia, both 18-year-old Antioch residents, were arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Antioch Police Department nonemergency line at (925) 778-2441. Individuals with information can also send a text message to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
