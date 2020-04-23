The Oakley City Council has opened the door for the likely return of short-term rentals.
The governing body has given initial approval to an ordinance that would permit privately owned short-term rentals, while minimizing their potential negative effects on surrounding neighborhoods.
A city moratorium on such facilities has been in effect since late 2018 to allow state-level court cases about such properties to play out and allow city officials to finalize plans to regulate the businesses.
“The purpose of this is to establish regulations for the use of a privately owned dwelling unit as a short-term rental in order to minimize the adverse effects of short-term rentals on the surrounding residential neighborhoods; to ensure that short-term rentals are consistent with the city’s municipal code; and to preserve the residential character of the neighborhoods where short-term rentals are located,” Community Development Director Joshua McMurray said.
Key regulations are likely to include requiring property owners to obtain a city-issued permit and business license; host on-site renters; limit the number of daytime and nighttime guests during rental periods; mandate that renters stay between three days, two nights and 30 consecutive days; and requiring that renters be at least 25 years old.
Prior to the moratorium, city officials estimated that close to 10 rental locations were advertised on short-term rental websites such as Airbnb and VRBO, although the city’s regulations did little to define, enable, permit or prohibit short-term rentals or stipulate enforcement provisions.
That grew problematic when residents began complaining about short-term rentals being used as party sites, overflowing with attendees, cars, noise and trash.
The proposed ordinance appears to address those concerns.
“This ordinance provides an application process, an approval process, operational requirements, design standards and conditions are placed on the permit, as well as a procedure to revoke the permit if that is needed,” McMurray said.
Councilmembers stiffened a few city-staff suggested regulations before approving the ordinance, upping the renter age requirement from 21 to 25 and adding a requirement that homeowners host their guests.
Other regulations tie the number of allowable guests to the number of bedrooms in the house; require renters to park off the public street; ensure that all trash is placed in residential receptacles; and provide “good neighbor brochures” that outline general rules of conduct.
Houses with one to three bedrooms can host between four and 12 people during the day, though overnight guests must be reduced by half. Houses with four or more bedrooms would be permitted up to 16 daytime guests and eight at nighttime.
Short-term rental permits would need to be renewed yearly, and ordinance violations would constitute grounds for permit modification, suspension or revocation, according to the ordinance.
“I want to keep this as streamlined as possible,” Mayor Kevin Romick said.
Councilmember Claire Alaura said that requiring renters to be at least 25 years old will generally lend itself to a more responsible renter pool.
“It might make a difference,” she said. “There are always exceptions, but you see a little more responsibility from those on the higher end of 20s than on the younger end. Not to offend anyone, but that is just my experience.”
Councilmember Randy Pope added that requiring homeowners to host guests will prevent out-of-town investors from scooping up homes for short-term rental use, which has caused wild party problems in the past.
“I want to make it as easy as possible for the homeowner, possibly the empty-nester or somebody who has a couple of empty rooms, to rent those rooms out to travelers or people attending weddings,” he said.
The council is expected to finalize the ordinance’s approval at its next meeting. The council will also need to adopt a short-term-rental permit application fee in the future before the program moves forward.
For complete future regulations, visit https://go.aws/3bBjMf2.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.