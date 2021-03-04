The City of Oakley’s finances appear to be staving off severe pandemic-induced impacts, according to a recent budget update.
The city’s mid-year budget projections show it balanced, with a 20% reserve and a $2.3 million unexpected fiscal-year revenue increase. This is partly due to unexpected big jumps in building-related revenue and sales and property taxes.
“Team Oakley has taken pride in being fiscally prudent,” said Mayor Sue Higgins. “Our last independent audit found our budget to be without any discrepancies and was 20 years in a row of being so.”
The number of new single-family dwelling permits in the first half of the fiscal year (312) has already eclipsed last year’s 185 total, fueling a mid-year budget rise of $830,000 in building and developer fees; a $216,000 jump in building-related administrative fees; and a $173,000 increase in building-related impact administration fees.
Property taxes are also expected to jump by $294,000 (to $7.6 million total), and sales taxes by $280,000 to $2 million total, in large part because of the overall pool of online sales tax revenues outpacing fuel and restaurant sector losses.
“Revenues are coming in higher than anticipated, which are mostly non-recurring revenues, such as building revenues, that were much higher than anticipated when we prepared the budget,” Oakley Finance Director Tim Przybyla said.
A number of other general-fund revenue sources, including $524,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds, $170,000 in interfund charges and $45,000 in business-license fees, round out the city’s better than expected fiscal-year projections and contributing to the unexpected $2.3 million in revenue. That figure would likely have been larger had the city not lost an estimated $169,000 to the pandemic — $60,000 in state grants, $50,000 in traffic fines, $45,000 in recreation program-related revenue and $14,000 in passport fees.
The overall optimistic outlook prompted the city to adjust its fiscal year appropriations by just over $2 million, which includes putting $500,000 toward California Public Employees' Retirement System (CALPERS) unfunded liabilities and another $300,000 toward a Public Agency Retirement Services trust plan.
The half-million-dollar contribution is expected to save the city $392,000 in interest payments, according to the report.
The city also plans to put $900,000 toward a planned police department expansion project, with the 17,267 square feet of vacant property at 4960 Fuschia Way — adjacent to the south of the existing lot, located just west of the police department portion of City Hall at the Civic Center Plaza — providing additional parking, trailer and equipment storage space and a new entrance and exit.
The $2 million in new appropriations will also be put toward a number of other costs, including $150,000 in police department overtime costs, due mainly to COVID-19-related staffing restrictions and vacant positions; $28,000 toward police department body cameras and tasers; and couple of staffing changes and miscellaneous repairs.
To view the complete budget update, visit https://bit.ly/3qbm8Yb.
