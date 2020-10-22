Oakley leaders are likely to hold up a stop sign to shared-mobility device companies looking to cruise unrestricted into Oakley.
Such enterprises, which offer on-demand, rentable shared mobility devices like docked and dockless scooters and bikes from unstaffed locations, are frequently seen in major cities and even now are arriving in Contra Costa County areas, such as Walnut Creek, El Cerrito, Richmond, Danville, Pittsburg and Lafayette — sometimes popping up without any warning.
While such contraptions have potential benefits, they don’t come without concerns, which is prompting Oakley leaders to explore ways to regulate the equipment.
Thus far, such companies haven’t approached city officials about establishing a presence — and it doesn’t appear that a ridership demand currently exists — but the arrival of devices in other nearby areas, and Oakley’s plans for a future San Joaquin Joint Power Authorities train station platform, means the potential could be there.
“We definitely don’t want to stifle any type of innovation that would help reduce traffic, but I think this is a little premature right now,” said Mayor Kevin Romick. “I don’t think as a city, infrastructure-wise, we are ready to handle a giant influx on our main streets.”
City Clerk Libby Vreonis is expected to appear before the council at a future meeting with ordinance possibilities to preemptively address the devices’ arrival.
At least three councilmembers indicated that they’d favor a ban on such ventures until the council can first establish regulations.
“It would be way easier to establish some rules up front to prevent it from happening instead of trying to fix it after it has happened,” said City Councilmember Michael Krieg.
Vreonis noted that rentable shared mobility equipment is known to reduce traffic congestion; reduce greenhouse gas emissions; eliminate parking dilemmas; bridge first- and last-mile trips to transit facilities; and serve as a convenient short-distance travel option.
But they also produce safety issues, potential improper storage practices and limited right of way space, and could be obstacles for the disabled.
Questions also arise over sidewalk riding and, if that practice is prohibited, whether cities like Oakley have enough roadway bike lanes around town to accommodate street riders.
City liability issues have also popped up following device use.
The City of San Diego was sued twice regarding accidents involving devices and another time for allowing dockless scooters to go unchecked and block sidewalks in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
City Councilmember Claire Alaura said she believes Oakley currently lacks demand for the equipment but could in the future.
Fellow councilmember Sue Higgins agreed about current demand, but hinted that some type of prohibition ordinance is needed now, to prevent companies from adding scooters all over town.
“I don’t see that Oakley has the foot traffic that we would want this, but I don’t want a company to be able to come and drop them and then we’re looking for them to come pick them up, either,” she said.
City Councilmember Randy Pope said one potential way to address such companies is to preemptively establish the framework for a pilot program that encourages potential suitors, but that also establishes appropriate nuisance-free operations that ensure public and traffic safety.
“This is really an enticing and innovative emerging technology we are dealing with here,” he said.
To view upcoming council agendas, visit bit.ly/3jirNZk.
To read a city council staff report on shared mobility devices, visit bit.ly/3mawIxe.
