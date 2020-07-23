The city is now accepting applications to fill a vacant seat on the Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging.
The application process is open until filled. The term will commence immediately upon appointment by the Oakley City Council and approval by the Board of Supervisors. The term will expire Oct. 10, 2021.
Type or print clearly on the application, and return it to the City Clerk’s Office by email or mail no later than Friday, July 24. Applications will be considered by the Oakley City Council during a regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at City Hall located at 3231 Main St., Oakley. Applicants are encouraged to be available during the meeting to be interviewed remotely. To obtain an application, visit www.ci.oakley.ca.us.
For questions regarding applications, contact Libby Vreonis at vreonis@ci.oakley.ca.us or 925-625-7000.
Laurel Road construction
The third phase of the Laurel Road Widening Project between Mellowood Drive to Main Street, which also includes the repair and resurfacing of Laurel Road east of Main Street to Meadows Lane, is beginning soon. The project will widen the north side of Laurel Road to two lanes and will continue the improvements that were completed last summer. The work includes the construction of a new curb, gutter, sidewalk, medians, street, signal modifications and landscaping with new street trees and lights. The configuration will include an additional turn pocket in the east bound leg of the Laurel Road and Main Street intersection to accommodate future traffic volumes.
Construction was expected to begin this week. Signs and temporary striping will transition traffic to the south side of Laurel Road so the contractor can efficiently construct the north side of the road with the least amount of disruption to the traveling public.
