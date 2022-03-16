The city of Oakley was named one of the safest small cities in California in a recent economic study, based on the city’s crime data.
The study, done by personal finance website MoneyGeek.com, used crime statistics from the FBI for 2019 and determined the economic cost of crime, according to the website. Using this cost analysis, MoneyGeek determined the safest small cities — those with a population between 30,000 and 100,000 — based on how high or low the cost of crime was in each city. The 2020 U.S. Census shows Oakley’s population at 43,357.
The study was done using research from professors at the University of Miami and the University of Colorado, Denver to determine the cost of crime, according to MoneyGeek. Using this information, Oakley was named the 11th safest small city in California with a cost of crime being $194 annually. Comparatively, Brentwood has a cost of crime estimated at $607 annually. Antioch was not included in the same study due to its population being over 100,000.
“Oakley has consistently been named among the safest cities in the state of California, and that is due to the diligence of our officers and the support of the community,” Police Chief Paul Beard said in a Feb. 17 press release from the city. ”The officers of the Oakley Police Department are proud to serve our residents and business. Public safety and quality-of-life remains our top priority.”
Other notable Contra Costa County cities that ranked highly on the list include San Ramon and Danville, ranked fifth and second respectively. Rancho Santa Margarita in Orange County was ranked the safest small city in California.
Nationally, Oakley was ranked the 126th safest city in the country out of 952 cities studied.
“Credit for this accomplishment goes to our wonderful Oakley Police Department officers and staff,” Mayor Randy Pope said in the press release. “Their hard work and proactive efforts help make Oakley the wonderful, safe community it is today.”
