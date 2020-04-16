The City of Oakley is one of the state’s 20 safest, according to a recent crime rates study.
Safewise, an independent security solutions review organization, ranked the City of Oakley the state’s 16th safest — ahead of all other East County areas — when comparing FBI-reported violent and property crime rates and population data.
Brentwood was ranked 81st and Antioch 198th. Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, Moorpark, Lincoln and Aliso Viejo are the top five.
“Over the last decade, Oakley has consistently ranked in the top 50 safest cities in California,” said Oakley Mayor Kevin Romick. “It’s a tribute to a great police department and the residents who call Oakley their home.”
The study found that Oakley’s violent crime rate (combining aggravated assaults, murders, rapes and robberies) dipped to 1 per every 1,000 residents in the 2020 study — down from 1.3 and 1.4 the two previous years — and its property crime rate (burglaries, larcenies, thefts and motor-vehicle thefts) rose slightly to 11.9 per 1,000 residents, up from 11.8 and 10.3 in the two previous yearly examinations.
To reduce skewed data, the study explored only cities with populations above the state’s median-sized city and, to standardize analysis, analyzed the crime rates per 1,000 residents, said Rebecca Edwards, Safewise spokesperson and report writer.
Violent and property crime rates were weighed equally, with 2018 FBI data (the latest released) used to determine the rankings.
“What we are really hoping is that people recognize, first of all, things might not be as bad out there as headlines or tweets can make us feel,” Edwards said. “We want to encourage people to look at the real crime rates and trends in their area and, if needed, take the proactive precautions they can to keep themselves out of harm’s way.”
Oakley City Manager Bryan Montgomery said the city’s high rank is a testament to its residents. The city was ranked the state’s 23rd safest in last year’s study.
“The way Oakley residents look out for each other and keep a keen eye on their neighborhoods is a critical part of keeping Oakley as one of the safest cities in California,” he said. “Oakley residents actively practice ‘see something, say something,’ and it is a huge help to law enforcement.”
City Councilmember Claire Alaura agreed.
“I believe Oakley continues to rank well on this list not only because our police department and staff are dedicated and determined to keep our city safe but also because our citizens do too,” she said. “As a community, we all seem to do our part to keep our neighborhoods, businesses, schools and streets safe and to help one another.”
Brentwood (ranked 81st) registered a violent crime rate of 2.4 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 20.5 per 1,000 residents, according to the report. Antioch (ranked 198th) had a 5.3-per-1,000-resident violent crime rate and a 29.5-per-1,000-resident property crime rate. Oakland was deemed the state’s least safe, at 231, registering a 12.7 (per 1,000 residents) violent crime number and a 53.9 property crime mark. Danville, considered the state’s safest for the third straight year, boasted a 0.4-per-1,000 violent crime rate and a 7.2-per-1,000 property crime rate.
Statewide, the violent crime rate remained at 4.5 per 1,000 residents for the second consecutive year, which is above the national mark of 3.7. The statewide property crime rate dipped to 23.8, down from 25.1 last year, but is still higher than the national rate of 22.0.
Other Bay Area cities in the top 50 were San Ramon (7), Foster City (11), Pacifica (21), San Marcos (25), Novoto (32), Cupertino (33), Morgan Hill (35), Martinez (37), Redwood City (38), Pleasanton (40), Hollister (42), Menlo Park (43), Sunnyvale (47) and Daly City (48).
To view the complete report, visit https://www.safewise.com/state-of-safety/.
