Oakley has made the list of being one of the safest cities in California once again.
According to Safewise.com, Oakley ranks 21st in an evaluation of the state’s over 1,300 cities.
Crime in Oakley was down in 2020 over 2019 figures, and the community fared better than other East Bay cities including: San Ramon (25), Martinez (45), Pleasanton (49), Livermore (55), Brentwood (92), Walnut Creek (165), Concord (197), Pleasant Hill (198), and Antioch (200).
Although the Contra Costa neighbor Danville ranked number one, most of the top ten were in Southern California: Rancho Santa Margarita (2), Moorpark (3), Rancho Palos Verdes (4), Aliso Viejo (5), Lake Forest (6), Yorba Linda (7), Laguna Niguel (8), Mission Viejo (9), and Lincoln (10).
According to the analysis, Oakley experienced 1.2 incidents of violent crime per 1,000 residents, compared to the state average of 4.5 and 11.6 incidents of property crime which is far below the state average of 21.1.
In making the determination of the safest cities, the National Council for Home Safety and Security reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics in addition to population data.
“Public safety will continue to be our top priority and ranking among the safest in California is a wonderful accomplishment,” said OPD Chief Dean Capelletti. “The OPD appreciates the entire Oakley community for their support as our team works hard every day to make the city a great place to live.”
The statistics come from Safewise, an online security product review platform. For more information about their methodology and a full list of cities, visit safewise.com/blog/safest‐cities‐california/.
